Kalen Ballage | Running Back

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 222

Arizona State junior RB Kalen Ballage announced his decision to return to school for the 2017 season.
Instead of entering a loaded running back class in 2017, Ballage will wait for the loaded 2018 running back class. Ballage's collegiate career has been an interesting, bursting on to the scene after splitting time between running back and edge rusher. He only produced one game of over 100 yards in 2016. He stands at a monstrous 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds. Jan 12 - 10:07 AM
Source: Jeff Metcalfe on Twitter
