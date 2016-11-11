Kalen Ballage | Running Back Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 222

Arizona State junior RB Kalen Ballage announced his decision to return to school for the 2017 season. Instead of entering a loaded running back class in 2017, Ballage will wait for the loaded 2018 running back class. Ballage's collegiate career has been an interesting, bursting on to the scene after splitting time between running back and edge rusher. He only produced one game of over 100 yards in 2016. He stands at a monstrous 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds. Source: Jeff Metcalfe on Twitter

Arizona State junior RB Kalen Ballage totaled 244 yards and a touchdown between rushing, receiving and kick returns in Thursday's 49-26 loss to Utah. Fantastic all-around game for Ballage, though the oodles of yardage came in somewhat backward fashion. The junior back rushed for just 46 yards, working to a 3.1 YPC clip. He added 80 yards on four kick returns, but what truly boosted his game into the stratosphere was his effort as a receiver. The 6-foot-3, 222-pounder caught seven passes for 118 yards. The yardage mark led the team, while the seven catches were second only to freshman N'Keal Harry's eight (Harry finished with 114 yards receiving). Ballage has just one 100-yard rushing game to his name this season, but has come on of late, scoring four touchdowns in his last three games. He has also surpassed 100 yards receiving in each of his last two.

Arizona State junior RB Kalen Ballage totaled 167 yards and two touchdowns between rushing and receiving in Saturday's 54-35 loss to Oregon. Ballage was actually more prolific in the passing game (six catches for 105 yards) than the rushing game (18 carries for 62 yards) here. Both of his touchdowns came on the ground, though. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound junior has several strong performances under his belt, including an eight-touchdown romp against Texas Tech in September, but the consistency has been lacking. Prior to hitting the end zone for two scores on Saturday, he had scored just one touchdown in his last five games.