Jake Browning | Quarterback Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 206

Washington sophomore QB completed 20-of-38 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 24-7 loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl. Well, it started out well enough for Browning and company on Saturday, at least. He would connect with Dante Pettis for a 16-yard touchdown to open up a 7-0 lead with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter. Those would be the only points Washington scored in the game, though, as Alabama's defense swallowed up the Huskies time and time again. Browning's low point came when he threw a 26-yard pick-six to Ryan Anderson just over a minute before the close of the first half. That came just moments after another near INT. Alabama held Washington to 194 total yards when all was said and done. Despite the bitter -- if somewhat expected -- end to Washington's season, Browning should be on the Heisman short list come the start of the 2017 campaign. He threw 43 touchdown passes in 14 games this season.

Washington sophomore QB Jake Browning completed 9-of-24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 41-10 win over Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Not the smoothest of games for Browning, who averaged just 4.9 YPA. That is a far cry from the 9.6 YPA mark that he had been rolling to entering Friday's conference title bout. One of Browning's touchdown passes probably shouldn't have even been, save for the fact that John Ross can defy physics. The play in question occurred with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. Browning was attempting to set up a play to the left and received pressure almost immediately. He smartly tried to flip the ball out of bounds as he was going down on a would-be sack, only for a Johnny-on-the-spot Ross to pluck the pass out of the air with one hand and race into the end zone for a 19-yard score. Browning finishes up his pre-bowl campaign having thrown for 3,280 yards with a 42/7 TD/INT ratio.

Washington sophomore QB Jake Browning has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Well deserved hardware for Browning, here. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound sophomore took a quantum leap forward this season and finished up the 12-game regular season with 3,162 yards passing (65% completions) with a 40/7 TD/INT ratio. He also added four rushing touchdowns. He threw for at least three touchdowns in eight games and posted three games of at least five passing touchdowns. An appearance at Heisman festivities next month is not out of the question, though Browning should be considered a dark horse to actually win the award. Source: Seattle Times