Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 206

Washington sophomore QB completed 20-of-38 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 24-7 loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.
Well, it started out well enough for Browning and company on Saturday, at least. He would connect with Dante Pettis for a 16-yard touchdown to open up a 7-0 lead with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter. Those would be the only points Washington scored in the game, though, as Alabama's defense swallowed up the Huskies time and time again. Browning's low point came when he threw a 26-yard pick-six to Ryan Anderson just over a minute before the close of the first half. That came just moments after another near INT. Alabama held Washington to 194 total yards when all was said and done. Despite the bitter -- if somewhat expected -- end to Washington's season, Browning should be on the Heisman short list come the start of the 2017 campaign. He threw 43 touchdown passes in 14 games this season. Dec 31 - 6:44 PM
