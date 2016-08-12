DeAndre McNeal | Wide Receiver Team: Florida Atlantic Owls Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

FAU Owl Access' Chuck King projects FAU junior WR DeAndre McNeal to be the team's No. 1 receiver. King sees McNeal replacing the suspended Kalib Woods as the go-to perimeter target in Kendal Briles’ first FAU offense. King believes Woods will be dismissed and slot WR Kamrin Solomon will be suspended for their alleged roles in a fight that has Woods facing two felony battery charges. McNeal (6'3/215) began his career as a 236-pound tight end at Texas. He played under OC Sterlin Gilbert, a former grad assistant under Kendal’s father Art Briles at Houston. In other words, McNeal has a big head-start in learning his new offense. McNeal, the No. 75 JUCO player in the class of 2017, hauled in 42 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns last season at Fullerton College. On Fantrax, he has dual WR/TE eligibility, adding to his fantasy appeal. Source: fauowlaccess.com

Florida Atlantic signed three-star JUCO junior WR TE DeAndre McNeal. The former four-star recruit in the class of 2015 left Texas in August after getting suspended by Charlie Strong. McNeal spent last season at Fullerton Community College in California. He's the No. 75 JUCO player in the class of 2017, per 247Sports. McNeal may start across from Kalib Woods next year. Source: SB Nation

Suspended Texas sophomore TE DeAndre McNeal will transfer. McNeal was suspended due to a violation of team rules on August 3 and returned home to Mesquite, Texas, prior to the Longhorns kicking off camp this month. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder will not be allowed to transfer to another Big 12 school, nor any of Texas' non-conference opponents. He informed the Austin American-Statesman that UCLA and Texas A&M are two schools he is eyeing as he looks to move past this unspecified trouble in Austin. McNeal was a four-star recruit for the 2015 cycle, but failed to register a catch over the course of 10 games played last season. Source: ESPN.com