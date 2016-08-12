Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
DeAndre McNeal | Wide Receiver
Team:
Florida Atlantic Owls
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
FAU Owl Access' Chuck King projects FAU junior WR DeAndre McNeal to be the team's No. 1 receiver.
King sees McNeal replacing the suspended Kalib Woods as the go-to perimeter target in Kendal Briles’ first FAU offense. King believes Woods will be dismissed and slot WR Kamrin Solomon will be suspended for their alleged roles in a fight that has Woods facing two felony battery charges. McNeal (6'3/215) began his career as a 236-pound tight end at Texas. He played under OC Sterlin Gilbert, a former grad assistant under Kendal’s father Art Briles at Houston. In other words, McNeal has a big head-start in learning his new offense. McNeal, the No. 75 JUCO player in the class of 2017, hauled in 42 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns last season at Fullerton College. On Fantrax, he has dual WR/TE eligibility, adding to his fantasy appeal.
Jul 23 - 3:23 PM
Source:
fauowlaccess.com
Florida Atlantic signed three-star JUCO junior WR TE DeAndre McNeal.
The former four-star recruit in the class of 2015 left Texas in August after getting suspended by Charlie Strong. McNeal spent last season at Fullerton Community College in California. He's the No. 75 JUCO player in the class of 2017, per 247Sports. McNeal may start across from Kalib Woods next year.
Feb 1 - 3:20 PM
Source:
SB Nation
Suspended Texas sophomore TE DeAndre McNeal will transfer.
McNeal was suspended due to a violation of team rules on August 3 and returned home to Mesquite, Texas, prior to the Longhorns kicking off camp this month. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder will not be allowed to transfer to another Big 12 school, nor any of Texas' non-conference opponents. He informed the Austin American-Statesman that UCLA and Texas A&M are two schools he is eyeing as he looks to move past this unspecified trouble in Austin. McNeal was a four-star recruit for the 2015 cycle, but failed to register a catch over the course of 10 games played last season.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 01:50:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texas freshman TE DeAndre McNeal "is the truth," according to beat writer Anwar Richardson.
"This kid will be a playmaker for the Longhorns," Richardson continued. "Big body and catches everything." McNeal is only listed at 6'1/236 lbs, so he will likely fill a Joker receiving role. The Longhorns could use some playmaking threats, at least compared to last year, so McNeal might make an immediate impact.
Sun, Aug 9, 2015 12:58:00 PM
Source:
Anwar Richardson on Twitter
McNeal could ascend to FAU's No. 1 WR role
Jul 23 - 3:23 PM
FAU adds former Longhorn WR McNeal
Feb 1 - 3:20 PM
Suspended Texas TE McNeal to transfer
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 01:50:00 PM
Horns freshman TE McNeal 'is the truth'
Sun, Aug 9, 2015 12:58:00 PM
More DeAndre McNeal Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Atlantic Owls Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
Utah State QB Kent Myers looks to put it all together as Rotoworld's CFB preview series continues with teams No. 114-95.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
»
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
NFL Draft Headlines
»
McNeal could ascend to FAU's No. 1 WR role
»
SMU's Morris opens as fav for Ole Miss HC job
»
Ex-NM QB Lawson transfers to Rhode Island
»
PSU RB Barkley leads Feldman's 'Freaks' list
»
Report: FAU may discipline WR Kamrin Solomon
»
Resignation saved Freeze from getting fired
»
Report: WR Kalib Woods likely done at FAU
»
TE Goedert will 'light up the NFL Combine'
»
Chanticleers HC Moglia has trachea surgery
»
Seminoles land four-star 2019 CB Dent
»
Rebs take first post-Freeze recruiting hit
»
Former 49ers exec Gamble joins UM staff
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
