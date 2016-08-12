Player Page

DeAndre McNeal | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

FAU Owl Access' Chuck King projects FAU junior WR DeAndre McNeal to be the team's No. 1 receiver.
King sees McNeal replacing the suspended Kalib Woods as the go-to perimeter target in Kendal Briles’ first FAU offense. King believes Woods will be dismissed and slot WR Kamrin Solomon will be suspended for their alleged roles in a fight that has Woods facing two felony battery charges. McNeal (6'3/215) began his career as a 236-pound tight end at Texas. He played under OC Sterlin Gilbert, a former grad assistant under Kendal’s father Art Briles at Houston. In other words, McNeal has a big head-start in learning his new offense. McNeal, the No. 75 JUCO player in the class of 2017, hauled in 42 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns last season at Fullerton College. On Fantrax, he has dual WR/TE eligibility, adding to his fantasy appeal. Jul 23 - 3:23 PM
Source: fauowlaccess.com
More DeAndre McNeal Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 