Deebo Samuel | Wide Receiver Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Age / DOB: (20) / 1/15/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 202

Latest News Recent News

South Carolina redshirt sophomore WR Deebo Samuel caught 14 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 46-39 overtime loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl. South Carolina didn't come away with the win, but you could see flashes of what the offense might become should Samuel and freshman QB Jake Bentley develop into a legitimate offensive duo. For his part, the 6-foot, 202-pound Samuel notched 100-yard receiving games in three of his last seven contests, ultimately wrapping the 2016 campaign having caught 59 passes for 783 yards and a touchdown over the course of 10 games played.

South Carolina redshirt sophomore WR Deebo Samuel caught eight passes for 106 yards in Saturday's 34-28 win over UMass. Samuel entered Saturday having caught just eight passes for 156 yards in three games. A hamstring injury has limited the 6-foot, 202-pound redshirt sophomore for much of the season. Predictably, his reception and yardage totals against UMass both set season highs.

South Carolina redshirt sophomore WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) caught four passes for 90 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Georgia. While Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season, he was able to practice last week and ultimately suited up for his first game action since a September 10 loss to Mississippi State. The 6-foot, 202-pounder averaged a sweet 22.5 yards per reception in Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. He also notched a nine-yard rushing touchdown. While Samuel is South Carolina's most interesting offensive option, there is no true fantasy value here outside of a potential stash-and-wait for those in dynasty formats.