Deebo Samuel | Wide Receiver

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202

South Carolina redshirt sophomore WR Deebo Samuel caught 14 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 46-39 overtime loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.
South Carolina didn't come away with the win, but you could see flashes of what the offense might become should Samuel and freshman QB Jake Bentley develop into a legitimate offensive duo. For his part, the 6-foot, 202-pound Samuel notched 100-yard receiving games in three of his last seven contests, ultimately wrapping the 2016 campaign having caught 59 passes for 783 yards and a touchdown over the course of 10 games played. Dec 29 - 6:57 PM
