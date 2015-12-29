Nick Stevens | Quarterback Team: Colorado State Rams Age / DOB: (21) / 1/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Colorado State junior QB Nick Stevens completed 21-of-36 passes for 445 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. If you envisioned the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl unfolding as the third-highest scoring bowl game in history, go buy yourself a lottery ticket. Because that did, indeed, come to pass. The Rams looked largely listless through three quarters and trailed by a 41-14 margin entering the fourth quarter, then proceeded to drop your typical 36-point fourth quarter. Stevens squeezed off three of his five touchdown passes in that final quarter. Both the 445 yards passing and the five touchdown tosses represented season bests for Stevens.

Colorado State junior QB Nick Stevens will not start against UTSA on Saturday. This according to The Coloradoan's Matt Stephens. HC Mike Bobo's arm was twisted here, as Stevens performed so poorly in Friday's blowout loss to Colorado that it forced a reevaluation of the depth chart. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior managed to complete just 6-of-20 passes for 31 yards and a pair of interceptions. With Stevens expected to sit for this weekend's showdown with UTSA, Georgia transfer Faton Bauta will earn starting honors for the Rams. Bauta came in for Stevens to complete 6-of-9 passes for 32 yards and a touchdown during the depressing Friday loss. Neither player is worth a gander in terms of fantasy play. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Colorado State junior QB Nick Stevens struggled in Friday's loss to Colorado, completing 6-of-20 passes for 31 yards and two interceptions. Last season, Stevens threw for 2,679 yards and a 21/12 TD/INT ratio. Perfectly respectable numbers. He failed to reach a level of respectability on Friday. Indeed, the opposite of that. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder averaged a paltry 1.5 YPA and was eventually replaced by Georgia transfer QB Faton Bauta. A home showdown with UTSA shows next on the Rams' schedule as they look to rebound from this 44-7 defeat, this work of aerial sadness.