Nick Stevens | Quarterback

Team: Colorado State Rams
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Colorado State junior QB Nick Stevens completed 21-of-36 passes for 445 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
If you envisioned the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl unfolding as the third-highest scoring bowl game in history, go buy yourself a lottery ticket. Because that did, indeed, come to pass. The Rams looked largely listless through three quarters and trailed by a 41-14 margin entering the fourth quarter, then proceeded to drop your typical 36-point fourth quarter. Stevens squeezed off three of his five touchdown passes in that final quarter. Both the 445 yards passing and the five touchdown tosses represented season bests for Stevens. Dec 23 - 1:57 PM
