Mike Weber | Running Back

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 215

Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford said that redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber (hamstring) will play in the season-opener against Indiana.
Weber (5'10/215) continues to nurse a tight hamstring suffered at the beginning of camp, but Alford said that he will be "ready to go" for OSU's opener on Thursday, August 31. This past season, Weber rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Aug 18 - 1:22 PM
Source: Austin Ward on Twitter
