Mike Weber | Running Back Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 215

Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford said that redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber (hamstring) will play in the season-opener against Indiana. Weber (5'10/215) continues to nurse a tight hamstring suffered at the beginning of camp, but Alford said that he will be "ready to go" for OSU's opener on Thursday, August 31. This past season, Weber rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Source: Austin Ward on Twitter

Ohio State HC Urban Meyer said that redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber is dealing with a tight hamstring. Weber is not going to be pushed in camp early as a precautionary measure. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder enters his second year as starter looking to surpass the 1,096 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns he posted in 13 games last season. Source: 97.1 The Fan on Twitter

Ohio State redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber said that he is "most definitely" ready to be a leader in 2017. "[RB coach Tony] Alford is doing a good job of helping me lead the guys. We’ve been in the playbook, and everything that comes with being a leader, I’m learning that and taking on the task right now," Weber said. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder received the bulk of the running workload with the Buckeyes last season, rushing for 1,096 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, taking 182 carries over the course of 13 games. He is hoping for even bigger and better things during the coming campaign, saying, "I felt like my name rang a little bit last year and I want it to be out there this year." Source: Land of 10