Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Weber | Running Back
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford said that redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber (hamstring) will play in the season-opener against Indiana.
Weber (5'10/215) continues to nurse a tight hamstring suffered at the beginning of camp, but Alford said that he will be "ready to go" for OSU's opener on Thursday, August 31. This past season, Weber rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Aug 18 - 1:22 PM
Source:
Austin Ward on Twitter
Ohio State HC Urban Meyer said that redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber is dealing with a tight hamstring.
Weber is not going to be pushed in camp early as a precautionary measure. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder enters his second year as starter looking to surpass the 1,096 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns he posted in 13 games last season.
Aug 1 - 7:36 PM
Source:
97.1 The Fan on Twitter
Ohio State redshirt sophomore RB Mike Weber said that he is "most definitely" ready to be a leader in 2017.
"[RB coach Tony] Alford is doing a good job of helping me lead the guys. We’ve been in the playbook, and everything that comes with being a leader, I’m learning that and taking on the task right now," Weber said. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder received the bulk of the running workload with the Buckeyes last season, rushing for 1,096 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, taking 182 carries over the course of 13 games. He is hoping for even bigger and better things during the coming campaign, saying, "I felt like my name rang a little bit last year and I want it to be out there this year."
Mar 30 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Ohio State redshirt freshman RB Mike Weber rushed for 24 yards on five carries in Saturday's 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Weber fumbled twice in the game and HC Urban Meyer seemed reluctant to truly give the redshirt freshman any legitimate sort of run. Ohio State's offense failed to fire on almost any cylinder, so this wasn't just Weber struggling. In his first year as an OSU starter, the 5-foot-10, 215-pounder has rushed for 1,096 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. It will be interesting to see how hard he is pushed in terms of job security in offseason camps. Weber played very well at times in 2016, but it was far from a bulletproof campaign.
Jan 1 - 11:11 AM
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Aug 18 - 1:22 PM
Weber limited in camp w/ hamstring injury
Aug 1 - 7:36 PM
OSU RB Mike Weber leveling up in leadership
Mar 30 - 3:30 PM
Mike Weber completely shut out in Fiesta Bowl
Jan 1 - 11:11 AM
More Mike Weber Player News
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
UCLA QB Josh Rosen faces as much pressure as any player in the country this year as Rotoworld's college football preview series rolls on.
