Duke Catalon | Running Back Team: Houston Cougars Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 210

Houston redshirt junior RB Duke Catalon rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 35-22 win over SMU. Well that came out of nowhere. Catalon had not surpassed 90 yards rushing in a game over the last two seasons before emerging from the darkness to torment the Mustangs on Saturday. Both of his touchdown runs came in the second half, as he scored from 52 yards out in the third quarter and 16 yards out in the fourth. As welcome a sight as this performance was, we're taking a wait-and-see approach to Catalon. His lack of a consistent track record is reason enough to deny him the benefit of the doubt at this juncture. He'll try for back-to-back 100-yard rushing showings for the first time in his career when the Cougars take on Tulsa next weekend.

Houston redshirt junior RB Duke Catalon rushed for 78 yards on 18 carries in Saturday's 19-16 win over Arizona. After turning in a lost year with the Cougars in 2016, one marred by injury and ineffectiveness, Saturday's performance was a welcome one by Catalon. It wasn't perfect -- he still averaged just 4.3 YPC -- but the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder was a four-star recruit out of high school and it's not inconceivable that he could put together a respectable season if he can stay healthy. The next three games should be prime opportunities for Catalon, as Houston will be dueling with Rice, Texas Tech and Temple to close out the month of September.

Houston redshirt junior RB Duke Catalon rushed for six yards on two carries in the team's spring game. Reading too much into spring numbers is never advised, but Colorado transfer Patrick Carr received 15 carries to Catalon's two in the spring game and out-rushed him 122 yards to six. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Catalon struggled with injuries this past season, rushing for 528 yards and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.6 YPC over the course of nine games played. Source: The Daily Cougar