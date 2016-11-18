Player Page

Duke Catalon | Running Back

Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Houston redshirt junior RB Duke Catalon rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 35-22 win over SMU.
Well that came out of nowhere. Catalon had not surpassed 90 yards rushing in a game over the last two seasons before emerging from the darkness to torment the Mustangs on Saturday. Both of his touchdown runs came in the second half, as he scored from 52 yards out in the third quarter and 16 yards out in the fourth. As welcome a sight as this performance was, we're taking a wait-and-see approach to Catalon. His lack of a consistent track record is reason enough to deny him the benefit of the doubt at this juncture. He'll try for back-to-back 100-yard rushing showings for the first time in his career when the Cougars take on Tulsa next weekend. Oct 7 - 10:48 PM
More Duke Catalon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 