Kurt Benkert | Quarterback Team: Virginia Cavaliers Age / DOB: (22) / 7/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 230

Virginia redshirt senior QB Kurt Benkert completed 30-of-40 passes for 455 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 38-18 win over UConn. The 455 passing yards are a career-best for Benkert, who tossed a scoring pass in each of the final three quarters to help the Cavaliers salt the game away. Benkert has done a nice job through three games, having now thrown for 976 yards with a 7/1 TD/INT ratio. He fired off 21 touchdown passes a year ago. The redshirt senior and the rest of his Virginia crew will try for the upset against Boise State next Friday as they look to improve to 3-1 on the year.

Virginia redshirt senior QB Kurt Benkert went 27-for-39 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 28-10 win against William & Mary. Benkert calmly and efficiently carved up the Tribe, allowing his top three receivers (Doni Dowling, Andre Levrone and Olamide Zaccheaus) to each surpass 55 yards receiving. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Benkert threw for 2,552 yards (56.2% completions) with a 21/11 TD/INT ratio last season. The Cavs take on Indiana next week.

ESPN's David M. Hale passes along that according to Virginia coaches, redshirt senior QB Kurt Benkert has made "huge strides" this offseason. Hale forwards the opinion that Benkert could potentially pass for 3,500 yards during the coming season. "He won't be pushed by Matt Johns this time around," Hale writes, "and he's arguably the only experienced weapon the Hoos' offense currently has." He also thinks the fact that Virginia is likely to be playing from behind in most of their games should help Benkert to pad out his statistics. This past season, the redshirt senior passed for 2,552 yards (56.2% completions) with a 21/11 TD/INT ratio. Earlier this offseason, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder said that he "know[s] the offense like the back of [his] hand." Beyond his increased comfort in the system, Benkert should be helped greatly by the fact that he has fully recovered from knee and ankle injuries which hampered him at times in 2016. Source: ESPN.com