Kurt Benkert | Quarterback

Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230

Recent News

Virginia redshirt senior QB Kurt Benkert completed 30-of-40 passes for 455 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 38-18 win over UConn.
The 455 passing yards are a career-best for Benkert, who tossed a scoring pass in each of the final three quarters to help the Cavaliers salt the game away. Benkert has done a nice job through three games, having now thrown for 976 yards with a 7/1 TD/INT ratio. He fired off 21 touchdown passes a year ago. The redshirt senior and the rest of his Virginia crew will try for the upset against Boise State next Friday as they look to improve to 3-1 on the year. Sep 16 - 3:17 PM
