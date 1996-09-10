Shannon Brooks | Running Back

This isn't a surprise, as earlier this week HC P.J. Fleck told reports that Brooks wasn't yet medically cleared to play. Fleck talked about concussion-like symptoms when discussing his status. Brooks previously injured his shoulder against Iowa a few weeks ago ago. He did not play in last Saturday's loss to Michigan.

Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck said that junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder/concussion) has not been medically cleared to play.

Brooks injured his shoulder against Iowa two weekends ago and did not play in Saturday's loss to Michigan. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press passes along that Fleck seemed to be describing concussion-like symptoms during his Tuesday radio appearance, so it's possible there's something here beyond just the shoulder injury. Expect Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary to handle the bulk of carries for the Gophers until Brooks is healthy enough to make his return.