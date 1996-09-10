Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: RB Brooks (head/shoulder) likely out
Washington (ankle) warms up, likely to play
Stanford upsets Washington, Love scores 3 TDs
USC DL Rector (hand) medically cleared
QB Rosen (concussion) cleared to play vs. ASU
Akron being evasive about QB Woodson's status
Pauline: Richard more NFL-ready than Ballage
UNC's Ratliff-Williams does it all in upset
Hall rushes for 4 touchdowns in loss to UNC
Childers has four TD passes in rout of BSU
Buechele will start for Longhorns on Saturday
Pettis among Hornung Award Finalists
Player Page
Shannon Brooks | Running Back
Team:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/9/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Minnesota junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder/concussion) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Nebraska.
This isn't a surprise, as earlier this week HC P.J. Fleck told reports that Brooks wasn't yet medically cleared to play. Fleck talked about concussion-like symptoms when discussing his status. Brooks previously injured his shoulder against Iowa a few weeks ago ago. He did not play in last Saturday's loss to Michigan.
Nov 11 - 11:37 AM
Source:
Andy Greder on Twitter
Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck said that junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder/concussion) has not been medically cleared to play.
Brooks injured his shoulder against Iowa two weekends ago and did not play in Saturday's loss to Michigan. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press passes along that Fleck seemed to be describing concussion-like symptoms during his Tuesday radio appearance, so it's possible there's something here beyond just the shoulder injury. Expect Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary to handle the bulk of carries for the Gophers until Brooks is healthy enough to make his return.
Nov 7 - 8:50 PM
Source:
Andy Greder on Twitter
Minnesota junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Michigan.
Brooks dinged up his shoulder versus Iowa last weekend. Rodney Smith will see the bulk of carries for the Gophers with the junior sidelined on Saturday.
Nov 4 - 8:26 PM
Source:
Mike Durkin on Twitter
Minnesota junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against Michigan.
Brooks (6'0/213) left the game against Iowa last week with the shoulder injury and did not return. He's also likely still hobbled by an ankle injury that cost him a week as well. If he can't go, it could be a huge carry game for fellow running back Rodney Smith.
Oct 30 - 7:16 PM
Source:
Andy Greder on Twitter
Report: RB Brooks (head/shoulder) likely out
Nov 11 - 11:37 AM
Shannon Brooks (various) not yet cleared
Nov 7 - 8:50 PM
Shannon Brooks (shoulder) nixed on Saturday
Nov 4 - 8:26 PM
Fleck unsure if Brooks (shoulder) can play
Oct 30 - 7:16 PM
More Shannon Brooks Player News
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Thor Nystrom calls for Auburn to spoil Georgia's perfect season as he breaks down Week 11's best bets.
»
Report: RB Brooks (head/shoulder) likely out
»
Washington (ankle) warms up, likely to play
»
Stanford upsets Washington, Love scores 3 TDs
»
USC DL Rector (hand) medically cleared
»
QB Rosen (concussion) cleared to play vs. ASU
»
Akron being evasive about QB Woodson's status
»
Pauline: Richard more NFL-ready than Ballage
»
UNC's Ratliff-Williams does it all in upset
»
Hall rushes for 4 touchdowns in loss to UNC
»
Childers has four TD passes in rout of BSU
»
Buechele will start for Longhorns on Saturday
»
Pettis among Hornung Award Finalists
