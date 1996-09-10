Player Page

Shannon Brooks | Running Back

Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210

Recent News

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Minnesota junior RB Shannon Brooks (shoulder/concussion) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Nebraska.
This isn't a surprise, as earlier this week HC P.J. Fleck told reports that Brooks wasn't yet medically cleared to play. Fleck talked about concussion-like symptoms when discussing his status. Brooks previously injured his shoulder against Iowa a few weeks ago ago. He did not play in last Saturday's loss to Michigan. Nov 11 - 11:37 AM
Source: Andy Greder on Twitter
