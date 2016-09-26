Player Page

Janarion Grant | Wide Receiver

Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175

Rutgers senior WR Janarion Grant was granted a medical redshirt from the Big 10 and will return to school next season.
Outstanding news for the Scarlet Knights, who unexpectedly get their best playmaker back for another season after he broke his ankle in the fourth game of his true senior season. Rutgers was toothless on offense from the second Grant's ankle gave out. The Scarlet Knights finished No. 128 of 128 FBS teams in yards from scrimmage and No. 127 in scoring (15.7 ppg). ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. says a healthy Grant may have been a late Day 3 pick because of his special teams ability. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has 2,606 all-purpose yards and eight return touchdowns in his career. Jan 18 - 2:20 PM
Source: NJ.com
