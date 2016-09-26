Janarion Grant | Wide Receiver Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 175

Rutgers senior WR Janarion Grant was granted a medical redshirt from the Big 10 and will return to school next season. Outstanding news for the Scarlet Knights, who unexpectedly get their best playmaker back for another season after he broke his ankle in the fourth game of his true senior season. Rutgers was toothless on offense from the second Grant's ankle gave out. The Scarlet Knights finished No. 128 of 128 FBS teams in yards from scrimmage and No. 127 in scoring (15.7 ppg). ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. says a healthy Grant may have been a late Day 3 pick because of his special teams ability. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has 2,606 all-purpose yards and eight return touchdowns in his career. Source: NJ.com

Rutgers senior WR Janarion Grant's season-ending right ankle injury occurred just past the cut-off to apply for a medical redshirt year. The NCAA says a player applying for a medical redshirt cannot have participated in more than 30 percent of the season. After playing Iowa, Rutgers is one-third of the way through its 12-game schedule. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster broke his ankle against the Hawkeyes. His collegiate career, barring a miracle, is over. Source: NJ.com

Rutgers senior WR Janarion Grant will miss the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury. He was carted off during the game after producing a 76-yard play. Rutgers, at 2-2, is the school's most explosive player, creating huge gains at receiver and as a ball carrier. Jawuan Harris will step into the No. 2 receiver role. Source: NJ.com