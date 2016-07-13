Player Page

Adonis Alexander | Safety

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 193

Virginia Tech junior CB Adonis Alexander is not traveling with the team for Saturday's game against ECU.
Alexander is staying behind due to an unspecified violation of team rules/standards. In a statement, Hokies HC Justin Fuente said, "Integrity, trust, and teamwork remain the foundation of this program and that will not change. Adonis has not lived up to our expectations at Virginia Tech." With Virginia Tech down their starting right corner, look for Brandon Facyson to see an increased role when the team kicks off against ECU at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday. Sep 15 - 8:00 PM
Source: VT Football on Twitter
