Adonis Alexander | Safety

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kris Bryant homers as Cubs top Cardinals
Hanley Ramirez undergoes MRI on biceps
Jimmy Nelson to have shoulder surgery Tuesday
Amed Rosario (hip) sitting out on Friday
Domingo Santana (trapezius) in lineup Fri.
Trevor Story (hamstring) in Friday's lineup
Lackey, Contreras ejected from Friday's game
Daniel Murphy (neck) returns to Nats' lineup
Greg Bird (back) returns to Yankees' lineup
Paxton (pectoral) activated for Friday start
Arrieta (hamstring) to throw off mound Sat.
Russell (foot) to go through one more workout
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Adonis Alexander not making trip to ECU
USF-Illinois kickoff delayed due to weather
NYJ, SF among teams scouting Allen Saturday
USC RB Jones scores another comp to Charles
Report: QB Hubenak (shoulder) out vs. ULL
Jordan leaves game against BSU after late hit
Fitzgerald could enter draft after 'big year'
Banks not starting on Saturday for Green Wave
Memphis-UCF contest moved to September 30
Huskers RB Tre Bryant (knee) to sit Saturday
Rypien (head) not suited up vs. New Mexico
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
FPL Draft Recap Week 4
Sep 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hodgson's injury update: Tomkins, RLC return
Ederson fit for weekend after injury scar
Seagulls unable to pick up successive wins
Defore fires Bournemouth to first win
Hendrick returns from thigh injury, available
Lanzini not ready for West Ham return
Hammers captain out for trip to West Brom
Arnautovic back in the squad after suspension
Leicester facing midfield selection dilemma
Fuchs doubtful ahead of Huddersfield clash
Leicester provide positive update on Huth
Huddersfield loanee ruled out for months
Full Depth Charts
Adonis Alexander | Safety
Team:
Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 193
Latest News
Recent News
Virginia Tech junior CB Adonis Alexander is not traveling with the team for Saturday's game against ECU.
Alexander is staying behind due to an unspecified violation of team rules/standards. In a statement, Hokies HC Justin Fuente said, "Integrity, trust, and teamwork remain the foundation of this program and that will not change. Adonis has not lived up to our expectations at Virginia Tech." With Virginia Tech down their starting right corner, look for Brandon Facyson to see an increased role when the team kicks off against ECU at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday.
Sep 15 - 8:00 PM
Source:
VT Football on Twitter
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso pegs Virginia Tech junior CB Adonis Alexander as the No. 60 overall draft prospect.
"At 6-foot-3 and close to 200 pounds, he has Richard Sherman-esque size and length and has reeled in six interceptions in his two years in Blacksburg," Trapasso wrote. Last season, Alexander made 44 tackles with two TFL, two interceptions and nine passes defended.
Jun 28 - 3:37 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Virginia Tech reinstated sophomore S Adonis Alexander and redshirt freshman DE Houshun Gaines.
Alexander and Gaines were charged with marijuana possession following a late-April arrest. Tech subsequently hit both players with indefinite suspensions. They were sentenced to probation and 24 hours of community service at the end of June, though, which cleared the way for reinstatement. The pair will serve a one-game suspension and sit out Virginia Tech's season-opener against Liberty on September 3. HC Justin Fuente's crew should be able to manage that one well enough without the services of Alexander and Gaines, but both gentlemen are expected to play contributing roles for the Hokies in 2016.
Wed, Jul 13, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Virginia Tech sophomore S Adonis Alexander and redshirt freshman DE Houshun Gaines were sentenced to probation and 24 hours of community service for their possession of marijuana charges.
Alexander and Gaines were arrested in late April and faced misdemeanor marijuana possession charges (with Alexander also facing a possession of alcohol charge). With the matter now officially settled, all eyes turn to HC Justin Fuente, who said at the time of the arrest that the plan was to take a "wait-and-see" approach before doling out punishments. For the time being, the pair remains in indefinite suspension limbo.
Thu, Jun 30, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Source:
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Adonis Alexander not making trip to ECU
Sep 15 - 8:00 PM
Alexander has Day 2 value heading into 2017
Jun 28 - 3:37 PM
Virginia Tech reinstates Gaines, Alexander
Wed, Jul 13, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Alexander, Gaines sentenced to probation
Thu, Jun 30, 2016 02:01:00 PM
More Adonis Alexander Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Thor Nystrom offers a 10-point breakdown for a Louisville upset of Clemson this weekend. That and much more in his ATS picks column for Week 3.
