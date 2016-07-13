Adonis Alexander | Safety Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 193

Virginia Tech junior CB Adonis Alexander is not traveling with the team for Saturday's game against ECU. Alexander is staying behind due to an unspecified violation of team rules/standards. In a statement, Hokies HC Justin Fuente said, "Integrity, trust, and teamwork remain the foundation of this program and that will not change. Adonis has not lived up to our expectations at Virginia Tech." With Virginia Tech down their starting right corner, look for Brandon Facyson to see an increased role when the team kicks off against ECU at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday. Source: VT Football on Twitter

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso pegs Virginia Tech junior CB Adonis Alexander as the No. 60 overall draft prospect. "At 6-foot-3 and close to 200 pounds, he has Richard Sherman-esque size and length and has reeled in six interceptions in his two years in Blacksburg," Trapasso wrote. Last season, Alexander made 44 tackles with two TFL, two interceptions and nine passes defended. Source: CBS Sports

Virginia Tech reinstated sophomore S Adonis Alexander and redshirt freshman DE Houshun Gaines. Alexander and Gaines were charged with marijuana possession following a late-April arrest. Tech subsequently hit both players with indefinite suspensions. They were sentenced to probation and 24 hours of community service at the end of June, though, which cleared the way for reinstatement. The pair will serve a one-game suspension and sit out Virginia Tech's season-opener against Liberty on September 3. HC Justin Fuente's crew should be able to manage that one well enough without the services of Alexander and Gaines, but both gentlemen are expected to play contributing roles for the Hokies in 2016. Source: College Football Talk