Drew Lock | Quarterback

Team: Missouri Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/10/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

Missouri junior QB Drew Lock completed 21 of 34 attempts for 521 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in the school's 72-43 win over Missouri State.
Missouri's entire passing game is built off run action and then passing over incoming linebackers and defensive backs. Having a quick decision maker with a fast release is vital, and Lock showed that in the opening contest. Missouri faces South Carolina next. Sep 2 - 4:18 PM
