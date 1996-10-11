Drew Lock | Quarterback Team: Missouri Tigers Age / DOB: (20) / 11/10/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220

Latest News Recent News

Missouri junior QB Drew Lock completed 21 of 34 attempts for 521 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in the school's 72-43 win over Missouri State. Missouri's entire passing game is built off run action and then passing over incoming linebackers and defensive backs. Having a quick decision maker with a fast release is vital, and Lock showed that in the opening contest. Missouri faces South Carolina next.

Missouri junior QB Drew Lock (hand) wore a red, non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice. Just a precautionary move by HC Barry Odom and staff. Lock dinged up his non-throwing hand while making a handoff in practice earlier this week. He is looking to show developmental steps this season after showing promise as a true sophomore a year ago, when he threw for 3,398 yards with a 23/10 TD/INT ratio. Source: Tod Palmer on Twitter

SEC Country's Oliver Connolly writes that Missouri junior QB Drew Lock "doesn’t mix up his trajectories or velocities very well, he just rips one 90 mph fastball after another." Connolly calls Lock's arm strength a "special gift," while also noting that his "accuracy comes and goes, and passes that should be completed will tear the hands of receivers." The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder passed for 3,398 yards with a 23/10 TD/INT ratio last season, but mostly struggled against SEC competition, when he posted a 10/10 TD/INT ratio while completing only 54.6% of his passes. Source: SEC Country