Quinton Flowers | Quarterback

Team: South Florida Bulls
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 217

Recent News

South Florida junior QB Quinton Flowers completed 23-of-32 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 46-39 overtime win over South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
Charlie Strong was on hand to watch his new team in action. Flowers put on a show for him, fighting through a slight hand injury to help the Bulls hold off a game South Carolina squad. The 6-foot, 217-pound dynamo scored on a pair of four-yard rushes in the first quarter, then came back around for a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 37-yard touchdown pass to D'Ernest Johnson in the second quarter. Flowers and friends held a 29-14 halftime lead. They wouldn't score another offensive touchdown until overtime, when Flowers hooked up with Elkanah Dillon for a 25-yard score. The Gamecocks would be unable to answer that go-ahead touchdown. For the season as a whole, Flowers has been a statistical gem, accounting for 42 total touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. He finished up with 2,807 passing yards and 1,530 yards rushing. Dec 29 - 6:06 PM
