Quinton Flowers | Quarterback Team: South Florida Bulls Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 217

South Florida junior QB Quinton Flowers completed 23-of-32 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 46-39 overtime win over South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Charlie Strong was on hand to watch his new team in action. Flowers put on a show for him, fighting through a slight hand injury to help the Bulls hold off a game South Carolina squad. The 6-foot, 217-pound dynamo scored on a pair of four-yard rushes in the first quarter, then came back around for a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 37-yard touchdown pass to D'Ernest Johnson in the second quarter. Flowers and friends held a 29-14 halftime lead. They wouldn't score another offensive touchdown until overtime, when Flowers hooked up with Elkanah Dillon for a 25-yard score. The Gamecocks would be unable to answer that go-ahead touchdown. For the season as a whole, Flowers has been a statistical gem, accounting for 42 total touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. He finished up with 2,807 passing yards and 1,530 yards rushing.

South Florida junior QB Quinton Flowers completed 17-of-26 passes for 152 yards while rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win over UCF. No touchdown passes for Flowers in the win, but as tends to be the case, he was magnificent as a runner. He scored on a 62-yard scamper with less than a minute gone by in the third quarter and came through once more with a 34-yard scoring run with 8:45 remaining in the contest. The 6-foot, 217-pound junior has now rushed for at least 140 yards in four of his last five games. He has accounted for 37 total touchdowns (22 passing, 15 rushing) this season.

South Florida junior QB Quinton Flowers (hamstring) turned in a beautiful performance in Friday's 52-45 win over Navy, completing 19-of-29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 176 yards and two additional scores. Flowers suffered a minor hamstring injury on a run late in last Friday's loss to Temple. On Monday, HC Willie Taggart said that tweak wouldn't prevent the junior signal-caller from suiting up versus Navy this week. That came to be and Flowers looked no worse for the wear. He set the tone in what would rapidly devolve into a blowout before Navy's offense finally got on track, bolting up the middle for a 63-yard touchdown run with a little over a minute gone in the first quarter. That one was blocked perfectly, but required Flowers to outrun the entire second level. Which he did. Through nine games, the 6-foot, 217-pounder has now thrown for 1,936 yards with a 17/5 TD/INT ratio. On the ground, he has rushed for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns.