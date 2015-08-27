Player Page

Taj Griffin | Running Back

Team: Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Oregon junior RB/WR Taj Griffin (knee) has "spent most of his practice time at slot receiver," according to the Register-Guard.
Griffin, currently limited in practice, missed the last three games of 2016 following knee surgery. He thinks he'll be ready for the opener against Southern Utah on Sept. 2. "I’m pretty sure I will be ready," he said. "We will play it by how I am feeling, but as of now I feel pretty good where I am at. I am definitely trying to make it back for the first game." Oregon is loaded at running back but extremely thin and inexperienced at receiver. If Griffin proves he can hack it in the slot, he may be able to win a starting gig. Griffin ran 114 times for 753 yards and six touchdowns and has 17 catches across his first two seasons. Aug 4 - 3:51 PM
Source: Register-Guard
More Taj Griffin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 