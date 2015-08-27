Taj Griffin | Running Back

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Third week of August for Familia (shoulder)?
Josh Harrison (leg) back in Pirates' lineup
Honeywell 'possibility' to take Snell's spot
Rays option Blake Snell back to Triple-A
Report: Verlander clears revocable waivers
Max Scherzer (neck) aiming to start Monday
Chad Bettis (cancer) aiming for August 13
Addison Russell (foot) lands on disabled list
Strasburg (elbow) throwing off mound again
Richards (biceps) cleared to throw off mound
Greene finishes off O's to earn third save
Beckham hits first homer as member of O's
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers ink Mike Tomlin to contact extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
Pagano: Marlon Mack can be 'special' player
DeAndre Washington ahead of Jalen Richard
Fournette listed as co-starter on depth chart
Quarterback-needy Fins reach out to Cutler
Sterling Shepard (ankle) walking without limp
Chiefs TE Kelce dealing with swelling in knee
Martavis Bryant yet to 'satisfy requirements'
Ravens do 3-year deal with T/G Austin Howard
Smith-Tyreek Hill connection on fire at camp
Donte Moncrief suffers AC sprain in shoulder
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith: Experience and momentum at Winchester
Lessard returns...race-ready for Winchester
Chase Purdy has 3-race ARCA deal with MMM
Winchester, another new one for rookie Herbst
Kyle Benjamin: Winchester ARCA 200 advance
Brennan Poole: Zippo 200 advance
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at The Glen
William Byron: Zippo 200 advance
Michael Annett: Zippo 200 advance
Brandon Jones: Double duty at The Glen
Elliott Sadler: Zippo 200 advance
Dowling teams with Ideal Racing for Bristol
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Weather suspends play again in Akron, Ohio
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
Update: Four schools on OL Teuhema's list
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Brighton attacker remains on the sidelines
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Taj Griffin | Running Back
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon junior RB/WR Taj Griffin (knee) has "spent most of his practice time at slot receiver," according to the Register-Guard.
Griffin, currently limited in practice, missed the last three games of 2016 following knee surgery. He thinks he'll be ready for the opener against Southern Utah on Sept. 2. "I’m pretty sure I will be ready," he said. "We will play it by how I am feeling, but as of now I feel pretty good where I am at. I am definitely trying to make it back for the first game." Oregon is loaded at running back but extremely thin and inexperienced at receiver. If Griffin proves he can hack it in the slot, he may be able to win a starting gig. Griffin ran 114 times for 753 yards and six touchdowns and has 17 catches across his first two seasons.
Aug 4 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Register-Guard
Oregon junior RB Taj Griffin (knee) has been limited in the early going of spring practice.
Griffin suffered a knee injury late in the 2016 campaign and is still working his way back from that injury concern. Count this as a temporary depth blow for the Ducks. Royce Freeman and Tony Brooks-James are going to be RB1 and RB2, respectively, in what should be one of the best rushing attacks in the Pac-12 during the coming season.
Apr 6 - 7:52 PM
Source:
Andrew Greif on Twitter
Oregon redshirt junior QB Jeff Lockie said that true freshman RB Taj Griffin "is faster than anyone you've really seen before."
"[Griffin]'s super, freaky talented," said Lockie, who added that "you can see him start to figure out some concepts, it's kind of scary." Rivals.com ranked the 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman as the No. 1 all-purpose running back recruit out of high school. He offers off-the-charts measurables and has been clocked at 4.31 seconds in the 40, with a 45-inch vertical jump. The five-star baby Duck is also brother to teammate Ty Griffin, a former quarterback who transitioned over to corner several weeks ago.
Thu, Aug 27, 2015 07:04:00 PM
Source:
oregonlive.com
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Aug 4 - 3:51 PM
Aug 4 - 3:51 PM
Ducks RB Taj Griffin (knee) limited in spring
Apr 6 - 7:52 PM
Apr 6 - 7:52 PM
Lockie calls Griffin a 'super, freaky' talent
Thu, Aug 27, 2015 07:04:00 PM
More Taj Griffin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Western Kentucky QB Mike White leads an explosive offensive attack as Rotoworld continues its CFB season-preview with teams No. 74-62.
