Taj Griffin | Running Back Team: Oregon Ducks Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 175

Oregon junior RB/WR Taj Griffin (knee) has "spent most of his practice time at slot receiver," according to the Register-Guard. Griffin, currently limited in practice, missed the last three games of 2016 following knee surgery. He thinks he'll be ready for the opener against Southern Utah on Sept. 2. "I’m pretty sure I will be ready," he said. "We will play it by how I am feeling, but as of now I feel pretty good where I am at. I am definitely trying to make it back for the first game." Oregon is loaded at running back but extremely thin and inexperienced at receiver. If Griffin proves he can hack it in the slot, he may be able to win a starting gig. Griffin ran 114 times for 753 yards and six touchdowns and has 17 catches across his first two seasons. Source: Register-Guard

Oregon junior RB Taj Griffin (knee) has been limited in the early going of spring practice. Griffin suffered a knee injury late in the 2016 campaign and is still working his way back from that injury concern. Count this as a temporary depth blow for the Ducks. Royce Freeman and Tony Brooks-James are going to be RB1 and RB2, respectively, in what should be one of the best rushing attacks in the Pac-12 during the coming season. Source: Andrew Greif on Twitter