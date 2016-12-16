Player Page

Stanton Truitt | Wide Receiver

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 184

Latest News

Recent News

Former Auburn redshirt junior RB/WR Stanton Truitt transferred to UNC as a graduate.
Sage decisions by Truitt, who picked a school that lost its top two running backs and top three wide receivers. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon with 4.4-second speed, and you can expect Larry Fedora and crew to use him from a variety of different spots. A former four-star recruit, Truitt was ranked as the nation’s No. 17 athlete by 247Sports coming out of the prep ranks. Because he's a graduate transfer, Truitt has two seasons of eligibility remaining. "It’s a no brainer," Truitt said. "The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do." Jan 30 - 1:26 PM
Source: 247 Sports
More Stanton Truitt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 