Stanton Truitt | Wide Receiver Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 184

Latest News Recent News

Former Auburn redshirt junior RB/WR Stanton Truitt transferred to UNC as a graduate. Sage decisions by Truitt, who picked a school that lost its top two running backs and top three wide receivers. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon with 4.4-second speed, and you can expect Larry Fedora and crew to use him from a variety of different spots. A former four-star recruit, Truitt was ranked as the nation’s No. 17 athlete by 247Sports coming out of the prep ranks. Because he's a graduate transfer, Truitt has two seasons of eligibility remaining. "It’s a no brainer," Truitt said. "The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do." Source: 247 Sports

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB/WR Stanton Truitt will transfer. The running back/wide receiver fell behind Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson on the depth chart and wasn't going to be overtaking them anytime soon. Truitt, a third-year soph, will be leaving school as a graduate, which means he can migrate to another FBS school, play immediately in 2017, and still have two years of eligibility remaining. A three-star 2014 recruit, Truitt ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries this year. He added seven catches for 100 yards and another touchdown. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB/WR Stanton Truitt (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday. Not only that, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said he practiced at "full speed." The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore has 31 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns along with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown this season. "I thought that was good," Malzahn said. "And he brings a different element to us. It was good." Truitt is the third running back behind Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson on the depth chart. Source: AL.com