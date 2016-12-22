Player Page

Brent Stockstill | Quarterback

Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 192

Latest News

Recent News

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Brent Stockstill (collarbone) has been medically-cleared to play in Saturday's Hawaii Bowl.
An early Christmas gift for Blue Raider fans the whole world wide. Stockstill missed the final three games of the regular season after breaking his collarbone against UTSA on November 5. The 6-foot, 192-pound redshirt sophomore has aced his recovery, though, and his return to action greatly boosts Middle Tennessee's potential for offensive glory come their Christmas Eve showdown with Hawaii later on Saturday. Dec 24 - 12:52 PM
Source: Daily News Journal
More Brent Stockstill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 