Brent Stockstill | Quarterback Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Age / DOB: (22) / 8/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 192

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Brent Stockstill (collarbone) has been medically-cleared to play in Saturday's Hawaii Bowl. An early Christmas gift for Blue Raider fans the whole world wide. Stockstill missed the final three games of the regular season after breaking his collarbone against UTSA on November 5. The 6-foot, 192-pound redshirt sophomore has aced his recovery, though, and his return to action greatly boosts Middle Tennessee's potential for offensive glory come their Christmas Eve showdown with Hawaii later on Saturday. Source: Daily News Journal

Middle Tennessee HC Rick Stockstill said that redshirt sophomore QB Brent Stockstill (collarbone) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Hawaii Bowl. While his father/coach would only deem him a game-time decision, Stockstill the Younger has already deemed himself ready to rock and/or roll. Said the 6-foot, 192-pounder, "First of all I am going to play. So that is exciting and it's been a good week of preparation." Stockstill was initially sidelined by a broken collarbone sustained against UTSA on November 5. The Hawaii Bowl (fittingly, to be played against Hawaii) will kick off at 8:00 EST on Christmas Eve. Source: Daily News Journal

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Brent Stockstill (collarbone) underwent a bone scan on Thursday. Stockstill will find out the results of the bone scan over the weekend. That exam should help shed some light on his status for Christmas Eve's Hawaii Bowl against, well, Hawaii. The 6-foot, 192-pounder was sidelined in early November due to a broken collarbone suffered against UTSA. He underwent surgery to repair that injury and has been ramping up his practice efforts of late. On Friday, he indicated that he has been practicing in pads. Source: Aldo Amato on Twitter