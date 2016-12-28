Welcome,
Ahmad Bradshaw | Quarterback
Team:
Army Black Knights
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Army senior QB Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries in Friday's 64-6 demolition of Fordham.
Even by the bare standards of Navy's triple-option, Bradshaw wasn't throwing much in this one. He attempted just two passes in the game. Of course, there is little reason to put the ball in the air when you're averaging 19.7 YPC, as was the case with the senior in this one. Bradshaw scored both his touchdowns in the first half, including a 71-yard race to glory with just over three minutes remaining before the teams hit their respective locker rooms. Bradshaw and the Black Knights will have a bye next weekend before they jump into the fire against Ohio State on September 16.
Sep 1 - 9:35 PM
Army junior QB Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while throwing for 53 yards in Tuesday's 38-31 overtime win over North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Lovely season by Army (8-5), who capped it all off by beating Navy for the first time in 14 tries to close the regular season and proceeding on for glory in the Heart of Dallas. Bradshaw's touchdown run came from distance, as he beat North Texas to the end zone on a 65-yard scamper with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter. In 12 games leading the Navy triple-option this season, the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder rushed for 826 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 03:34:00 PM
Army junior QB Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on six carries while completing 3-of-4 passes for 31 yards and an additional score in Saturday's 62-7 win over Lafayette.
Bradshaw and the Black Knights absolutely demolished Lafayette on the ground, racking up 537 yards rushing. For his part, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound junior busted out for a 60-yard touchdown run with a little less than five minutes gone in the fourth quarter. That bumped Army out to a 7-0 lead and it was off to the races at that point. Through six games, Bradshaw has accounted for six total touchdowns between his aerial work and his work on the ground.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 03:42:00 PM
Army junior QB Ahmad Bradshaw is "likely" to be the starting quarterback this season.
That really de-escalated quickly. It was reported last week that Bradshaw had left both the football program, but just one day later the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder apparently changed his mind. And now he is set to start. In eight games (seven starts) last season, he rushed for 450 yards (3.4 YPC) and five touchdowns. He was surprisingly mistake-free in his limited time as a passer last season, throwing for 429 yards (47.9% completions) with a 5/2 TD/INT ratio.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 10:25:00 PM
Source:
Yahoo Sports
Bradshaw stomps Fordham w/ 177 yards rushing
Sep 1 - 9:35 PM
Bradshaw breaks N. Texas w/ 129 yds rushing
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 03:34:00 PM
Ahmad Bradshaw accounts for two scores in win
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 03:42:00 PM
Ahmad Bradshaw 'likely' to start opener
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 10:25:00 PM
