Player Page

Ahmad Bradshaw | Quarterback

Team: Army Black Knights
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196

Latest News

Recent News

Army senior QB Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries in Friday's 64-6 demolition of Fordham.
Even by the bare standards of Navy's triple-option, Bradshaw wasn't throwing much in this one. He attempted just two passes in the game. Of course, there is little reason to put the ball in the air when you're averaging 19.7 YPC, as was the case with the senior in this one. Bradshaw scored both his touchdowns in the first half, including a 71-yard race to glory with just over three minutes remaining before the teams hit their respective locker rooms. Bradshaw and the Black Knights will have a bye next weekend before they jump into the fire against Ohio State on September 16. Sep 1 - 9:35 PM
More Ahmad Bradshaw Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 