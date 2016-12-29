Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Jesse Ertz | Quarterback
Team:
Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Kansas State redshirt junior QB Jesse Ertz (shoulder) is unlikely to take part in spring practice.
While Ertz continues to recover from shoulder surgery, he might not be that far from full health. Kansas State HC Bill Snyder said that it is possible that the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder will be medically cleared by the time of the Wildcats' spring game on April 22. Clearance does not necessarily mean that he will participate, but would be a great sign for his progress. This past season, Ertz threw for 1,755 yards and posted a 9/4 TD/INT ratio in 13 games. Modest numbers through the air to be sure, but the redshirt junior excelled as a running threat, racking up 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Apr 4 - 7:07 PM
Source:
Wichita Eagle
Kansas State redshirt sophomore QB Jesse Ertz threw for 195 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 67 yards and two additional scores in Wednesday's 33-28 win over Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.
Two of Ertz's three touchdowns came in the first half as the Wildcats worked their way to a 23-14 lead by the end of the second quarter. Touchdown No. 3 might have been the most important, though. That one came with nine minutes remaining in the contest and poured water on an Aggies comeback attempt. Texas A&M had drawn to within 26-21 prior to that one-yard scoring bust. After the Wildcats had officially come away with the victory, K-State players congratulated HC Bill Snyder via a Gatorade cooler filled with a small amount of confetti. Endearing. Kansas State finishes up their season holding a 9-4 record.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:44:00 PM
Kansas State redshirt sophomore QB Jesse Ertz (undisclosed) is expected to play against TCU on Saturday.
Ertz sat out much of the second half of this past weekend's win over Kansas due to an undisclosed injury, but HC Bill Snyder essentially shrugged that off as a precautionary shift and indicated that he believes Ertz will be fine for Saturday's showdown. In 11 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore has accounted for 16 total touchdowns (seven passing, nine rushing).
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Source:
Bring on the Cats on Twitter
Kansas State redshirt sophomore QB Jesse Ertz completed 18-of-28 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 106 yards in Saturday's 31-26 win over Iowa State.
Not much doing here for Ertz through the air outside of an 11-yard touchdown pass to Deante Burton in the first minute of the second quarter. His rushing work, though, was absolutely on point. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was credited with nine carries in the contest and averaged a robust 11.8 YPC on those totes of the rock. Over half of that yardage came on a 54-yard scamper. His 106 yards rushing represented a season-high for the redshirt sophomore. While he has done a nice job in helping guide Kansas State to a 5-3 record, Ertz has accounted for just 13 touchdowns this season and holds no true fantasy value.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Jesse Ertz (shoulder) likely out for spring
Apr 4 - 7:07 PM
Jesse Ertz accounts for three scores in win
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:44:00 PM
Jesse Ertz (undisclosed) likely to start Sat.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Jesse Ertz throws touchdowns, rushes for 106
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 03:56:00 PM
More Jesse Ertz Player News
