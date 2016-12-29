Player Page

Jesse Ertz | Quarterback

Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Kansas State redshirt junior QB Jesse Ertz (shoulder) is unlikely to take part in spring practice.
While Ertz continues to recover from shoulder surgery, he might not be that far from full health. Kansas State HC Bill Snyder said that it is possible that the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder will be medically cleared by the time of the Wildcats' spring game on April 22. Clearance does not necessarily mean that he will participate, but would be a great sign for his progress. This past season, Ertz threw for 1,755 yards and posted a 9/4 TD/INT ratio in 13 games. Modest numbers through the air to be sure, but the redshirt junior excelled as a running threat, racking up 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Apr 4 - 7:07 PM
Source: Wichita Eagle
More Jesse Ertz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 