Vayante Copeland | Cornerback Team: Michigan State Spartans Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195

Michigan State redshirt junior CB Vayante Copeland is no longer with the team. MSU HC Mark Dantonio declined to offer specifics, but did toss out a few vague comments, saying, "There are certain things you have to be able to make as you process through from your junior to senior (year)." Copeland has dealt with several unfortunate injuries over the past two years, as he suffered a season-ending neck injury in September of 2015 and a season-ending broken foot in mid-October of the past season. The 6-foot, 195-pounder finishes his Michigan State career having recorded a combined 43 tackles and two interceptions across nine games played. Source: ESPN.com

Michigan State redshirt sophomore CB Vayante Copeland will not play for the remainder of the season due to a broken foot after being sidelined since October 15. Prior to breaking his foot in practice, Copeland missed time with a hip injury. True freshman Justin Layne will likely start at boundary corner in Copeland's absence. Copeland suffered a season ending neck injury last September. Source: 247 Sports

Michigan State redshirt freshman CB Vayante Copeland will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury. Copeland exited against Oregon and missed Saturday's game against Air Force. He was named a starter during his first season on the field for the Spartans. Senior Arjen Colquhoun replaced Copeland. Michigan State has now lost two defensive starters for the season with Copeland joining linebacker Ed Davis. Source: Detroit Free Press