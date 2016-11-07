Player Page

Vayante Copeland | Cornerback

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Michigan State redshirt junior CB Vayante Copeland is no longer with the team.
MSU HC Mark Dantonio declined to offer specifics, but did toss out a few vague comments, saying, "There are certain things you have to be able to make as you process through from your junior to senior (year)." Copeland has dealt with several unfortunate injuries over the past two years, as he suffered a season-ending neck injury in September of 2015 and a season-ending broken foot in mid-October of the past season. The 6-foot, 195-pounder finishes his Michigan State career having recorded a combined 43 tackles and two interceptions across nine games played. Jun 13 - 4:56 PM
