Player Page

Brandon Silvers | Quarterback

Team: Troy Trojans
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208

Latest News

Recent News

Troy redshirt senior QB Brandon Silvers will miss spring practice after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his right (throwing) hand.
With Silvers set to sit out spring practice, that means additional reps for sophomore quarterbacks Kaleb Barker and Sawyer Smith. Troy HC Neal Brown indicated that the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Silvers will likely be able to resume throwing in four or five weeks. This past season, Silvers threw for 3,180 yards (63.7% completions) while posting a 23/12 TD/INT ratio over the course of 13 games played. Mar 16 - 4:40 PM
Source: dothaneagle.com
More Brandon Silvers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 