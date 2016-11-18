Brandon Silvers | Quarterback Team: Troy Trojans Age / DOB: (22) / 5/9/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 208

Troy redshirt senior QB Brandon Silvers will miss spring practice after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his right (throwing) hand. With Silvers set to sit out spring practice, that means additional reps for sophomore quarterbacks Kaleb Barker and Sawyer Smith. Troy HC Neal Brown indicated that the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Silvers will likely be able to resume throwing in four or five weeks. This past season, Silvers threw for 3,180 yards (63.7% completions) while posting a 23/12 TD/INT ratio over the course of 13 games played. Source: dothaneagle.com

Troy redshirt junior QB Brandon Silvers completed 20-of-39 passes for 207 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 35-3 loss to Arkansas State. Thursday's defeat marked the first time all season Silvers has failed to throw for a touchdown. Through 10 games, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt junior has passed for 2,515 yards (62.5% completions) with a 19/9 TD/INT ratio. The Trojans will finish out the season with contests against Texas State and Georgia Southern. Silvers needs two touchdown passes in that space to surpass the career-best 20 he threw in 2015.

Troy redshirt junior QB Brandon Silvers completed 31-of-42 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 34-13 win over Idaho. Silvers spread the ball around on Saturday, hitting nine different receivers as the Trojans ruined homecoming on an otherwise beautiful afternoon in Moscow, Idaho. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound gunslinger hasn't been perfect this season -- he has thrown interceptions in three of five games -- but has been an offensive-plus on the whole with his 12/5 TD/INT ratio.