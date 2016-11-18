Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
Eric Hosmer whacks go-ahead two-run homer
Brandon Silvers | Quarterback
Team:
Troy Trojans
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/9/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 208
Latest News
Recent News
Troy redshirt senior QB Brandon Silvers will miss spring practice after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his right (throwing) hand.
With Silvers set to sit out spring practice, that means additional reps for sophomore quarterbacks Kaleb Barker and Sawyer Smith. Troy HC Neal Brown indicated that the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Silvers will likely be able to resume throwing in four or five weeks. This past season, Silvers threw for 3,180 yards (63.7% completions) while posting a 23/12 TD/INT ratio over the course of 13 games played.
Mar 16 - 4:40 PM
Source:
dothaneagle.com
Troy redshirt junior QB Brandon Silvers completed 20-of-39 passes for 207 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 35-3 loss to Arkansas State.
Thursday's defeat marked the first time all season Silvers has failed to throw for a touchdown. Through 10 games, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt junior has passed for 2,515 yards (62.5% completions) with a 19/9 TD/INT ratio. The Trojans will finish out the season with contests against Texas State and Georgia Southern. Silvers needs two touchdown passes in that space to surpass the career-best 20 he threw in 2015.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:05:00 PM
Troy redshirt junior QB Brandon Silvers completed 31-of-42 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 34-13 win over Idaho.
Silvers spread the ball around on Saturday, hitting nine different receivers as the Trojans ruined homecoming on an otherwise beautiful afternoon in Moscow, Idaho. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound gunslinger hasn't been perfect this season -- he has thrown interceptions in three of five games -- but has been an offensive-plus on the whole with his 12/5 TD/INT ratio.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:43:00 PM
Troy redshirt sophomore QB Brandon Silvers completed 22-of-28 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 41-17 win over Louisiana Lafayette.
Silvers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half to help Troy to a 24-10 halftime lead. This was his third game with at least four scoring tosses. 13 of his touchdown passes have come in those three games. In the other nine games? Just seven. The all/nothing statistical outputs have made him a maddening DFS option throughout the season.
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 10:09:00 PM
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Mar 16 - 4:40 PM
Silvers finds no gold: Troy QB picked twice
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:05:00 PM
Silvers ransacks Vandals with 373 yds passing
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:43:00 PM
Hi-ho Silvers: Troy QB throws quartet of TD's
Sat, Dec 5, 2015 10:09:00 PM
More Brandon Silvers Player News
Recent News
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Josh Norris shares his post-free agency mock draft with major changes thanks to the NFL Combine.
»
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
»
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
»
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
»
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
»
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
»
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
»
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
»
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
»
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
»
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
»
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
»
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
