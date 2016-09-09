Player Page

Elijah Holyfield | Running Back

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 215

Georgia sophomore RB Elijah Holyfield was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge early Monday morning.
Campus police arrested Holyfield, who has been charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, plus paraphernalia. The last name should be familiar enough -- he is the son of boxer Evander Holyfield. This past season, the 5-foot-11, 204-pounder saw playing time in five games as a true freshman, rushing for 29 yards in that space. According to Georgia policy for student athletes, a one-game suspension could be coming down the pike. May 2 - 5:01 PM
Source: ESPN.com
