Elijah Holyfield | Running Back Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (19) / 11/30/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 215

Georgia sophomore RB Elijah Holyfield was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge early Monday morning. Campus police arrested Holyfield, who has been charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, plus paraphernalia. The last name should be familiar enough -- he is the son of boxer Evander Holyfield. This past season, the 5-foot-11, 204-pounder saw playing time in five games as a true freshman, rushing for 29 yards in that space. According to Georgia policy for student athletes, a one-game suspension could be coming down the pike. Source: ESPN.com

Georgia HC Kirby Smart indicated that he expects freshman RB Elijah Holyfield (ankle) to play against Nicholls State on Saturday. "We hope to get him some work this week," Smart said during his weekly radio show. Holyfield tweaked his ankle during Georgia's second scrimmage of August and was held out of Saturday's season-opening win over North Carolina -- though his sitting was due to the fact that the injury prevented him from receiving adequate practice reps, rather than the injury itself. Nick Chubb is locked in as a starter (and then some), but the 5-foot-11, 204-pound Holyfield should be able to knock out some carries against a cupcake opponent this weekend. He wouldn't hold fantasy intrigue unless Chubb went down injured. Source: macon.com

Georgia freshman RB Elijah Holyfield (ankle) is currently day-to-day. Holyfield suffered a minor ankle tweak during last Saturday's scrimmage. Said HC Kirby Smart, "He’s still gimpy on the ankle, but we’re gonna get all we can out of him." To that effect, the 5-foot-11, 204-pounder practiced on Friday. With Sony Michel (arm) still uncertain for the opener against North Carolina, Holyfield could be in line for relief carries behind Nick Chubb if his ankle responds well over the coming week. Source: Dawg Nation