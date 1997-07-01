Player Page

Lamar Jackson | Quarterback

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (19) / 1/7/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205

Louisville sophomore QB Lamar Jackson completed just 10 of 27 attempts for 153 yards in the school's 29-9 bowl loss to LSU.
He added only 33 rushing yards in Jackson's worst performance of the season. It wasn't all on Jackson, as Louisville's offensive line acted like swinging gates when blocking LSU defensive front, and Jackson double clutched a number of passes due to covered receivers. he looked uneasy all game. The Heisman Trophy winner will enter 2017 with plenty of eyes on him. Dec 31 - 2:56 PM
