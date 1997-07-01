Lamar Jackson | Quarterback Team: Louisville Cardinals Age / DOB: (19) / 1/7/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Louisville sophomore QB Lamar Jackson completed just 10 of 27 attempts for 153 yards in the school's 29-9 bowl loss to LSU. He added only 33 rushing yards in Jackson's worst performance of the season. It wasn't all on Jackson, as Louisville's offensive line acted like swinging gates when blocking LSU defensive front, and Jackson double clutched a number of passes due to covered receivers. he looked uneasy all game. The Heisman Trophy winner will enter 2017 with plenty of eyes on him.

Louisville sophomore QB Lamar Jackson was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year. Remember when there was a low-grade rumble that Louisville's late-season stumbles might damage Lamar Jackson's awards cred? Yeah, that has not occurred. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound dynamo has hauled in just about every player-of-the-year honor on the board to date, including the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Heisman Trophy and now the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year. "It feels like I haven't played football in a year, I've been away so long [on the awards tour]," said the gunslinger. Jackson will try to cap off his masterful 2016 calendar year with a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. Source: ABC News

Louisville sophomore QB Lamar Jackson graded out as Pro Football Focus' second-best quarterback for the 2016 season. Jackson finished with a grade of 93.2, just barely behind PFF's No. 1, Baker Mayfield (93.7). That the Heisman winner still has plenty of developing to do as a signal-caller makes his high grade all the more remarkable. He led the country in clean-pocket passing with a 119.1 QB rating on his way to throwing for 3,390 yards and a 30/9 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 contests completed. One other Jackson note from PFF -- his 48 broken tackles as a rusher were the most among Power-5 quarterbacks. Source: Pro Football Focus