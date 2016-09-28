Tarean Folston | Running Back Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 214

Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Tarean Folston declared for the NFL Draft. Folston said in late August that 2016 would be last season at Notre Dame. Despite his down year behind sophomore Josh Adams -- 344 yards and two scores on 77 carries -- he's sticking to that plan. Folston is entering a stacked running back class, but he does have some tools. In a recent seven-round mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the 5-foot-9, 214-pound Folston as a fifth-rounder. Folston, who missed essentially the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL sustained in the opener, finishes his collegiate career with 1,712 yards and 11 rushing scores on a 5.0 yard per carry average. Source: ND Insider

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Tarean Folston's NFL stock has crashed within the industry this month. Across the past two games, Folston, coming off a lost season due to a knee injury, has only nine for 31 yards. "Scouts stamped Folston as a top three senior running back prospect entering the season and graded him as a potential top 45 choice despite the fact he missed most of 2015 with a torn ACL," Pauline wrote. "His return has been a struggle and Folston has been relegated to rotational duty rather than being the feature ball handler at Notre Dame." Source: TFY Draft Insider

Updating a previous item, Notre Dame junior RB Tarean Folston's injury is a torn ACL, not MCL. This is why surgery is necessary and should take place in the next two weeks. Redshirt junior C.J. Prosise and freshman Josh Adams will attempt to step up in Folston's place. Prosise did very well against Texas, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. Source: ESPN