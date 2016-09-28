Player Page

Tarean Folston | Running Back

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 214

Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Tarean Folston declared for the NFL Draft.
Folston said in late August that 2016 would be last season at Notre Dame. Despite his down year behind sophomore Josh Adams -- 344 yards and two scores on 77 carries -- he's sticking to that plan. Folston is entering a stacked running back class, but he does have some tools. In a recent seven-round mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the 5-foot-9, 214-pound Folston as a fifth-rounder. Folston, who missed essentially the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL sustained in the opener, finishes his collegiate career with 1,712 yards and 11 rushing scores on a 5.0 yard per carry average. Jan 20 - 2:07 PM
Source: ND Insider
