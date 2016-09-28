Tarean Folston | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 20
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns, Crowell 'stalemate' in contract talks
Johnny Manziel: I got sober without any help
Julio Jones (toe) will be full go for Sunday
Ladarius back at practice, still in protocol
Nelson, Adams, and Allison could all be GTDs
Ravens ILB Orr retiring after three seasons
Report: Browns, Jamie Collins nearing deal
Redskins interviewed John Pagano for DC job
Report: 49ers wanted Vic Fangio back as DC
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jusuf Nurkic 'sure' to be traded
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out Saturday
Ryan Anderson (illness) questionable Friday
Raymond Felton scores 10 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in win vs. DEN
David Lee scores 10 points with 16 boards
Ricky Rubio (hip) doesn't return for Wolves
Dejounte Murray scores career-high 24 points
Trust The Jokic: Nikola scores career-high 35
John Wall scores 29 points in win at MSG
Tony Parker to travel for Saturday @ CLE
Otto Porter scores 23, makes 6 treys again
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Allen will stay home so he can reset
Jakob Silfverberg sustains upper-body injury
Morgan Rielly skates, but won't play Saturday
Anders Nilsson will get the start on Friday
Clarke MacArthur will not play this season
Nick Ritchie scores late to seal win
Sean Monahan scores in fourth straight game
Ryan Ellis powers Preds past Flames
Nino Niederreiter nets 2G, 1A in win over ARZ
Michael Grabner scores twice in win over TOR
Jake Allen pulled (again) in loss to Capitals
Alex Steen collects 3 points in loss to WSH
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Berahino finally gets his move...to Stoke
Gomes faces fitness check ahead of WK22
Daryl Janmaat could be available for WK22
Jonny Evans faces late fitness test
Is this the week Crouch slows down?
Watford sign Zarate as dominos start to fall
Jake Livermore arrives at the Hawthorns
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tarean Folston | Running Back
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 214
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Tarean Folston declared for the NFL Draft.
Folston said in late August that 2016 would be last season at Notre Dame. Despite his down year behind sophomore Josh Adams -- 344 yards and two scores on 77 carries -- he's sticking to that plan. Folston is entering a stacked running back class, but he does have some tools. In a recent seven-round mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the 5-foot-9, 214-pound Folston as a fifth-rounder. Folston, who missed essentially the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL sustained in the opener, finishes his collegiate career with 1,712 yards and 11 rushing scores on a 5.0 yard per carry average.
Jan 20 - 2:07 PM
Source:
ND Insider
TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Tarean Folston's NFL stock has crashed within the industry this month.
Across the past two games, Folston, coming off a lost season due to a knee injury, has only nine for 31 yards. "Scouts stamped Folston as a top three senior running back prospect entering the season and graded him as a potential top 45 choice despite the fact he missed most of 2015 with a torn ACL," Pauline wrote. "His return has been a struggle and Folston has been relegated to rotational duty rather than being the feature ball handler at Notre Dame."
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:18:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Updating a previous item, Notre Dame junior RB Tarean Folston's injury is a torn ACL, not MCL.
This is why surgery is necessary and should take place in the next two weeks. Redshirt junior C.J. Prosise and freshman Josh Adams will attempt to step up in Folston's place. Prosise did very well against Texas, especially as a receiver out of the backfield.
Mon, Sep 7, 2015 12:24:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Notre Dame junior RB Tarean Folston will miss the 2015 season after tearing his MCL against Texas.
Folston will reportedly have surgery on the injury. Doctors on Twitter questioned this news, as MCL's usually do not require surgery, so perhaps another ligament was injured. Folston was expected to carry the load in Notre Dame's backfield, so now the Fighting Irish will have to turn to younger talents and converted receiver C.J. Prosise. Folston made up 43 percent of the school's rushing yards last year. He will likely earn a medical redshirt this year and return in 2016.
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 02:24:00 PM
Source:
Matt Fortuna on Twitter
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
Jan 20 - 2:07 PM
RB Folston's stock craters amid struggles
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:18:00 PM
Update: Tarean Folston's inj an ACL, not MCL
Mon, Sep 7, 2015 12:24:00 PM
Notre Dame's top RB Folston out for 2015
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 02:24:00 PM
More Tarean Folston Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(864)
2
J. Jefferson
BAY
(769)
3
J. Wilcox
CAL
(690)
4
B. Diaco
NEB
(659)
5
U. Meyer
OSU
(643)
6
V. Vea
WA
(643)
7
D. Cornwell
NEV
(640)
8
J. Spavital
WVU
(582)
9
M. Dupre
LSU
(555)
10
M. Yurcich
OKS
(497)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
In this week's news recap, Jake Browning and Luke Del Rio find themselves sidelined by shoulder surgeries.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
NFL Draft Headlines
»
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
»
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
»
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
»
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
»
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
»
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
»
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
»
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
»
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
»
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
»
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
»
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved