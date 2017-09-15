Player Page

Tanner Mangum | Quarterback

Team: Brigham Young Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

BYU junior QB Tanner Mangum (ankle) will miss at least a month of game action.
Mangum rolled his ankle late in last week's loss to Utah. He's been seen this week in a walking boot with a scooter. We've been given no other details about his injury. Sep 16 - 11:40 AM
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
More Tanner Mangum Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 