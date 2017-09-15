Tanner Mangum | Quarterback Team: Brigham Young Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

BYU junior QB Tanner Mangum (ankle) will miss at least a month of game action. Mangum rolled his ankle late in last week's loss to Utah. He's been seen this week in a walking boot with a scooter. We've been given no other details about his injury. Source: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune's Jay Drew writes that it is "pretty obvious" that BYU junior QB Tanner Mangum (ankle) will not play against Wisconsin on Saturday. Mangum rolled his ankle near the end of this past weekend's loss to Utah. He has required the use of a walking boot and a scooter during the practice week. Drew insinuated that this could possibly be a long-term injury, though the team has not confirmed this notion. Beau Hoge will start against the Badgers if Mangum is, indeed, unable to give it a go. Health aside, Mangum has struggled mightily in three games this season, throwing for 466 yards (54.4% completions) with a 2/4 TD/INT ratio. Source: Jay Drew on Twitter

BYU junior QB Tanner Mangum completed 21-of-39 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and three picks in a 19-13 loss to Utah on Saturday. That's back-to-back-to-back games in which Mangum has struggled to get the ball down the field and move the offense. His line is actually misleading, as the touchdown and yardage mostly came with Utah holding a comfortable 19 point lead. At some point, you have to wonder if the Cougars will think about making a quarterback change.