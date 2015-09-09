Player Page

Darrin Hall | Running Back

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Pitt junior RB Darrin Hall rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Saturday's 24-17 win over Duke.
Hall (5'11/215) put on a show with his first two touchdown gallops, scoring from 79 yards out midway through the first quarter and then topping himself via a 92-yard run to glory in the closing seconds of the third quarter. He would cap off his afternoon's work with a go-ahead four-yard touchdown run in the final stanza to give Pitt a 21-17 lead. This singular 254-yard performance was by far the best of Hall's career -- he had rushed for 525 yards total in his three previous seasons. Oct 21 - 5:00 PM
