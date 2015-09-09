Darrin Hall | Running Back Team: Pittsburgh Panthers Age / DOB: (21) / 9/6/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215

Pitt junior RB Darrin Hall rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Saturday's 24-17 win over Duke. Hall (5'11/215) put on a show with his first two touchdown gallops, scoring from 79 yards out midway through the first quarter and then topping himself via a 92-yard run to glory in the closing seconds of the third quarter. He would cap off his afternoon's work with a go-ahead four-yard touchdown run in the final stanza to give Pitt a 21-17 lead. This singular 254-yard performance was by far the best of Hall's career -- he had rushed for 525 yards total in his three previous seasons.

Pittsburgh junior RB Darrin Hall (lower body) will be limited in spring practice. The pesky practice of injury vagary is afoot, here, as all we know about the circumstance and extent of Hall's injury is that he suffered it in a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern back in December. Said HC Pat Narduzzi, "He might be back to 90 percent. He will not go out there and risk any injuries this spring." With James Conner and Qadree Ollison receiving the bulk of the work this past season, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Hall rushed for 160 yards (4.4 YPC) on 36 carries. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review