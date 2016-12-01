Player Page

Chris Laviano | Quarterback

Team: San Diego State Aztecs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Rutgers redshirt senior QB Chris Laviano transferred to San Diego State as a graduate transfer.
As a graduate, Laviano is immediately eligible to play at SDSU as a fifth-year senior. Laviano began last year as starter before losing the job to Gio Rescigno in October. The 6-foot-2 Laviano passed for 3,102 yards and a 21/15 TD/INT rate at Rutgers over 24 games. Feb 27 - 2:20 PM
Source: San Diego Union-Tribune
