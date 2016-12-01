Chris Laviano | Quarterback Team: San Diego State Aztecs Age / DOB: (22) / 10/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

Rutgers redshirt senior QB Chris Laviano transferred to San Diego State as a graduate transfer. As a graduate, Laviano is immediately eligible to play at SDSU as a fifth-year senior. Laviano began last year as starter before losing the job to Gio Rescigno in October. The 6-foot-2 Laviano passed for 3,102 yards and a 21/15 TD/INT rate at Rutgers over 24 games. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune

Rutgers junior QB Chris Laviano will transfer. Like fellow transferring signal-caller Hayden Rettig, Laviano is immediately eligible to play wherever he goes as a graduate. Laviano began the year as starter after finishing last year as the No. 1. He lost the job to Gio Rescigno in October. Rescigno will try to defend his starting job against Zach Allen next summer. Source: NJ.com

Rutgers junior QB Chris Laviano has been benched in favor of redshirt sophomore QB Giovanni Rescigno. "Chris has done everything he’s been asked to do. I can’t thank Chris enough and really appreciate what he’s done," said HC Chris Ash. In seven games this season, Laviano has passed for just 748 yards (48.3% completions) with a 5/2 TD/INT ratio. A sign of the disparity in the Big Ten -- Ohio State and Michigan combined to beat the hapless Scarlet Knights by a score of 136-0 in back-to-back contests to open the month of October. Source: northjersey.com