Thomas Sirk | Quarterback

Team: Duke Blue Devils
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

Recent News

Duke redshirt senior QB Thomas Sirk (Achilles) will transfer as a graduate.
Sirk suffered three torn Achilles tendons while at Duke. The most recent, suffered to his left one last summer, earned Sirk a sixth season of eligibility. The issue with that is that it also allowed Daniel Jones to steal his starting quarterback job last season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sirk passed for 2,625 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2015. Feb 27 - 3:12 PM
Source: Durham Herald Sun
