Thomas Sirk | Quarterback

Sirk suffered three torn Achilles tendons while at Duke. The most recent, suffered to his left one last summer, earned Sirk a sixth season of eligibility. The issue with that is that it also allowed Daniel Jones to steal his starting quarterback job last season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sirk passed for 2,625 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2015.

