Maryland sophomore RB Ty Johnson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Monday's 36-30 loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Terrapins wasted a beautiful effort from Johnson, who averaged a slick 10.6 YPC and had multiple long runs in which he had room to burst up to full speed. Maryland's first score of the game came courtesy of the 5-foot-10, 184-pound sophomore early in the second quarter. On that one, Johnson found a slight crease and immediately accelerated through the hole before turning on the jets and outracing the Boston College secondary for a 62-yard touchdown. He very nearly had another monster touchdown run in the second half, but just barely stepped out of bounds while dancing through the defense. For the season as a whole, Johnson proved to be one of the more hot/cold players in the country. He logged five games of at least 100 yards rushing -- four of which went for more than 140 yards -- but was held under 50 yards in Maryland's other eight contests. If he can find a bit more consistency in 2017, look out.