Cooper Bateman | Quarterback Team: Utah Utes Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220

Alabama graduate QB Cooper Bateman transferred to Utah. Bateman is already enrolled at the university. The Salt Lake Tribune's Kyle Goon passes along a note that he is expected to join the football team as a walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder never truly gained a foothold with the Tide. He had the inside track on the starting job during the 2016 offseason due to his experience, but youth trumped experience for Alabama this year and freshman Jalen Hurts ultimately came away victorious in the competition. Bateman was a four-star recruit out of high school in 2013. Source: Salt Lake Tribune

Alabama graduate QB Cooper Bateman will reportedly remain with the Tide through the College Football Playoff before transferring. Bateman was the favorite to win the starting quarterback gig all offseason and into fall camp, but Jalen Hurts broke his heart by emerging as one of the nation's most exciting young signal-callers. Bateman will be the Tide's No. 2 quarterback in the Playoffs, assuming this report is true and he remains with the team for a few more weeks. Source: 247 Sports

Alabama graduate QB Cooper Bateman will transfer. At this time, it's not certain that Bateman will be with Alabama through its run in the College Football Playoff. Bateman started out the summer as the team's No. 1 QB, but he was quickly shoved aside in favor of Jalen Hurts and Blake Barnett. Hurts has three more seasons of eligibility, which is why both Barnett and Bateman are looking for new schools at the moment. Bateman completed 12-of-14 attempts for 119 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions at Alabama. Source: AL.com