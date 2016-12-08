Player Page

Cooper Bateman | Quarterback

Team: Utah Utes
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220

Latest News

Recent News

Alabama graduate QB Cooper Bateman transferred to Utah.
Bateman is already enrolled at the university. The Salt Lake Tribune's Kyle Goon passes along a note that he is expected to join the football team as a walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder never truly gained a foothold with the Tide. He had the inside track on the starting job during the 2016 offseason due to his experience, but youth trumped experience for Alabama this year and freshman Jalen Hurts ultimately came away victorious in the competition. Bateman was a four-star recruit out of high school in 2013. Jan 26 - 6:58 PM
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
More Cooper Bateman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 