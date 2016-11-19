De'Veon Smith | Running Back Team: Michigan Wolverines Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 228

Michigan RB De'Veon Smith has been invited to the Senior Bowl. The event was in need of a running back after Wayne Gallman declined the invitation. We think Elijah McGuire is the best running back at the Shrine Game, but scouts might want a further look at Smith, who is more of a pure power runner. Source: Senior Bowl

CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler notes that Michigan RB De'Veon Smith "has the pre-snap awareness, base power and hand techniques to match up very well in [pass-protection]." While Smith has the pass-blocking prowess to impress NFL scouts, his ability as a runner -- especially when projected to the next level -- is less encouraging. Wrote Brugler, "He runs physical and has the lateral quickness to work around bodies, but is a one-speed runner with little deception." Smith never surpassed 850 yards rushing in a season during his time with the Wolverines and for his career, he averaged a fine-but-unremarkable 4.5 YPC. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views the 5-foot-11, 228-pounder as a sixth-rounder. Source: CBS Sports

Michigan RB De'Veon Smith will attend the East-West Shrine Game. Smith received 180 carries each of the last two seasons, amassing 17 total touchdowns in that span. Smith is far from a flashy runner, but he likely possesses enough skill to be drafted on the third day. Source: Josh Newberg on Twitter