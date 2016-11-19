De'Veon Smith | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 18
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens ILB Orr retiring after three seasons
Report: Browns, Jamie Collins nearing deal
Redskins interviewed John Pagano for DC job
Report: 49ers wanted Vic Fangio back as DC
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Raymond Felton scores 10 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in win vs. DEN
David Lee scores 10 points with 16 boards
Ricky Rubio (hip) doesn't return for Wolves
Dejounte Murray scores career-high 24 points
Trust The Jokic: Nikola scores career-high 35
John Wall scores 29 points in win at MSG
Tony Parker to travel for Saturday @ CLE
Otto Porter scores 23, makes 6 treys again
Carmelo Anthony scores 34 points in loss
LeBron James hands out 15 assists in win
Felton, JJ, Rivers, Luc & Jordan starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Ritchie scores late to seal win
Sean Monahan scores in fourth straight game
Ryan Ellis powers Preds past Flames
Nino Niederreiter nets 2G, 1A in win over ARZ
Michael Grabner scores twice in win over TOR
Jake Allen pulled (again) in loss to Capitals
Alex Steen collects 3 points in loss to WSH
Mike Condon stops 42 shots in shutout win
Greiss stops 23 shots in shutout win over DAL
Tyson Barrie out vs Ducks on Thurs with LBI
Logan Couture a GTD vs Tampa Bay on Thurs
GM Chayka on why Duclair was sent to AHL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Watford sign Zarate as dominos start to fall
Jake Livermore arrives at the Hawthorns
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
De'Veon Smith | Running Back
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 228
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan RB De'Veon Smith has been invited to the Senior Bowl.
The event was in need of a running back after Wayne Gallman declined the invitation. We think Elijah McGuire is the best running back at the Shrine Game, but scouts might want a further look at Smith, who is more of a pure power runner.
Jan 20 - 9:28 AM
Source:
Senior Bowl
CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler notes that Michigan RB De'Veon Smith "has the pre-snap awareness, base power and hand techniques to match up very well in [pass-protection]."
While Smith has the pass-blocking prowess to impress NFL scouts, his ability as a runner -- especially when projected to the next level -- is less encouraging. Wrote Brugler, "He runs physical and has the lateral quickness to work around bodies, but is a one-speed runner with little deception." Smith never surpassed 850 yards rushing in a season during his time with the Wolverines and for his career, he averaged a fine-but-unremarkable 4.5 YPC. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views the 5-foot-11, 228-pounder as a sixth-rounder.
Jan 16 - 8:51 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Michigan RB De'Veon Smith will attend the East-West Shrine Game.
Smith received 180 carries each of the last two seasons, amassing 17 total touchdowns in that span. Smith is far from a flashy runner, but he likely possesses enough skill to be drafted on the third day.
Jan 3 - 10:52 AM
Source:
Josh Newberg on Twitter
Michigan senior RB De'Veon Smith turned in his best game of the season in Saturday's 20-10 win over Indiana, rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Smith has taken a backseat in Michigan's loaded backfield at times this season, but with the Wolverines missing starting QB Wilton Speight (shoulder) and desperately needing to eek out a win to realistically remain a top tier Playoff contender, the senior played like big man on snowy campus. The 5-foot-11, 228-pounder rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, hitting the end zone from 34 and 39 yards out. Those were Michigan's only touchdowns on this cold afternoon. The stage is now set for a battle of 10-1 squads when Michigan takes to the road for next Saturday's showdown with Ohio State.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 06:57:00 PM
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Jan 20 - 9:28 AM
De'Veon Smith offers pass-blocking chops
Jan 16 - 8:51 PM
Mich RB De'Veon Smith to attend Shrine Game
Jan 3 - 10:52 AM
De'Veon Smith drags Michigan to victory
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 06:57:00 PM
More De'Veon Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(847)
2
J. Jefferson
BAY
(768)
3
J. Wilcox
CAL
(687)
4
B. Diaco
NEB
(654)
5
V. Vea
WA
(643)
6
U. Meyer
OSU
(642)
7
D. Cornwell
NEV
(636)
8
J. Spavital
WVU
(582)
9
M. Dupre
LSU
(554)
10
M. Yurcich
OKS
(497)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Headlines
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
Weigh-in results for every player attending East West Shrine week at the start of practices.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
NFL Draft Headlines
»
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
»
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
»
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
»
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
»
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
»
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
»
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
»
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
»
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
»
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
»
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
»
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved