Saquon Barkley | Running Back Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (19) / 2/7/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 222

Penn State sophomore RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while catching five passes for 55 yards and an additional score in Monday's 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl Game. Barkley might have lost, but his performance was as beautiful as they come. Included in those 194 yards on the ground, a 79-yard scoring scamper early in the third quarter in which he utilized just about every tool in the box to find the end zone. Indeed, he had to make a pair of moves in the backfield just to get going, then a few more jukes and a "how is that humanly possible?" cutback in which he planted and shifted, then immediately re-planted and re-shifted again before exploding to full speed on his way to the end zone. Barkley sits comfortably on the 2017 Heisman short list after posting 1,496 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns this season.

Penn State sophomore RB Saquon Barkley (foot) had 83 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game victory over Wisconsin. He chipped in two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Barkley still hasn't completely shaken the right foot injury he suffered in last month's win over Michigan State, but he toughed it out and showed pretty well against Wisconsin's vicious front seven. Barkley heads into the Rose Bowl against USC with 1,302 yards on the ground and 16 rushing touchdowns on 5.27 yards per carry.

Penn State HC James Franklin said that sophomore RB Saquon Barkley (foot) will play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin on Saturday. All systems go. Barkley dinged up his right foot in this past weekend's victory over Michigan State, but said at the beginning of the practice week that he was "feeling fine." Nothing has changed in the interim. On Friday, Franklin indicated that the 5-foot-11, 222-pounder has not missed a practice since that game against Sparty and that he "looks great." Source: Cory Giger on Twitter