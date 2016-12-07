Player Page

Saquon Barkley | Running Back

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/7/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 222

Penn State sophomore RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while catching five passes for 55 yards and an additional score in Monday's 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl Game.
Barkley might have lost, but his performance was as beautiful as they come. Included in those 194 yards on the ground, a 79-yard scoring scamper early in the third quarter in which he utilized just about every tool in the box to find the end zone. Indeed, he had to make a pair of moves in the backfield just to get going, then a few more jukes and a "how is that humanly possible?" cutback in which he planted and shifted, then immediately re-planted and re-shifted again before exploding to full speed on his way to the end zone. Barkley sits comfortably on the 2017 Heisman short list after posting 1,496 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns this season. Jan 2 - 9:49 PM
