Player Page

DeShone Kizer | Quarterback

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230

Latest News

Recent News

USA Today's Tom Pelissero spoke with NFL personnel members at the Senior Bowl who brought up Notre Dame's benching of QB DeShone Kizer.
The "benching" sounds much worse on paper than it was in reality. Kizer exited the game with a 10-7 lead against Stanford following two interceptions. Malik Zaire did nothing with his opportunity and Brian Kelly turned back to Kizer at the end of the game. Kizer stepped his starting gig the rest of the season and converted 13 touchdowns versus two interceptions in the final five games of the season. It is not a big deal. Jan 30 - 11:31 AM
Source: USA Today
More DeShone Kizer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 