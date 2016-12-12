DeShone Kizer | Quarterback Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 230

Latest News Recent News

USA Today's Tom Pelissero spoke with NFL personnel members at the Senior Bowl who brought up Notre Dame's benching of QB DeShone Kizer. The "benching" sounds much worse on paper than it was in reality. Kizer exited the game with a 10-7 lead against Stanford following two interceptions. Malik Zaire did nothing with his opportunity and Brian Kelly turned back to Kizer at the end of the game. Kizer stepped his starting gig the rest of the season and converted 13 touchdowns versus two interceptions in the final five games of the season. It is not a big deal. Source: USA Today

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that there have been "character questions" about Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer. This is the first we have heard of any Kizer character concerns, so this is one to keep an eye on as the draft process unfolds. Pauline hears that "scouts have cooled" on Kizer of late, due to "[t]he combination of poor progression and questionable film from 2016 as well as character questions [which have] raised red flags." He doesn't offer further detail as to the character questions, but if there is any fire behind that smoke, it will almost certainly become clear in the coming months. Along with UNC QB Mitch Trubisky, Kizer is generally viewed as one of the top gunslingers in this draft class. Source: Draft Analyst

Notre Dame redshirt sophomore QB DeShone Kizer declared for the NFL Draft. Notre Dame announced the news. Expected to be one of the first signal-callers taken in April, Kizer recently received his draft grade from the NFL advisory board. That grade has not yet been publicly disclosed. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer threw for 5,809 yards with a 47/19 TD/INT rate in compiling a 12-11 record as a starter at Notre Dame. He added 992 rushing yards and 18 more scores on the ground. Scouts Inc.'s Todd McShay nor ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. both omitted Kizer from their latest draft boards. Kiper wrote recently that Kizer "has to go back to school." McShay added: "Mel is right, Kizer needs another year." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Browns scout Lake Dawson has spent an "inordinate amount of time" scouting Kizer. Source: ESPN