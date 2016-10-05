Player Page

Jourdan Lewis | Cornerback

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 176

Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
Lewis has been accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend. Police were called early on Wednesday morning to respond to the incident. "It wasn't clear to the officers if there was an assault, or who the aggressor was," said Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige. An arraignment hasn't been scheduled yet. Lewis is a projected Day 2 pick. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pegs him as the No. 73 overall player in the class. Mar 15 - 5:59 PM
Source: Detroit News
