Jourdan Lewis | Cornerback Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (21) / 8/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 176

Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Lewis has been accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend. Police were called early on Wednesday morning to respond to the incident. "It wasn't clear to the officers if there was an assault, or who the aggressor was," said Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige. An arraignment hasn't been scheduled yet. Lewis is a projected Day 2 pick. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pegs him as the No. 73 overall player in the class. Source: Detroit News

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo notes that Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis possesses an innate ability to mirror opposing wideouts. "While the NFL may be looking for longer corners, they still need defenders capable of matching the shiftier route-running receivers in the league," Palazzolo writes, "and that’s where Lewis fits in." The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder's size (or lack thereof) figures to be a talking point throughout the draft process, but Lewis graded out as PFF's second-best corner in the country in 2015 at 89 and finished just off that with an 84 grade this past season. He could see some interest for the back half of the first round and should be off the board by Round 2. Source: Pro Football Focus

Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis accepted an invitation to join the Senior Bowl. Lewis is one of the top corners in the country and displayed great skill on the outside. However, NFL evaluators will be concerned about Lewis' projection, even if he already locked down a number of top receivers, due to his 5-foot-10 and 176-pound frame. Expect him to see some work in the slot in Mobile, Alabama. Source: Senior Bowl