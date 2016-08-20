Rodney Anderson | Running Back Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 204

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley calls redshirt sophomore RB Rodney Anderson a "freak." "On [strength coach Jerry Schmidt’s] testing," Riley said, "he’s at the top or near the top in everything. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart." Anderson has assumed No. 1 RB duties following the departures of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. He drew rave reviews in the spring, with QB Baker Mayfield calling Anderson a "specimen." The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Anderson suffered a season-ending broken fibula in his left leg early in his freshman season (2015), and then suffered a season-ending fracture in his C5 vertebrae prior to last season. Running behind one of the nation's best offensive lines, Anderson is line to break out in a huge way in 2017 -- assuming he stays healthy. "I’m going to take the opportunity and do the most I can with it," Anderson said. "I’m always going to give 100 percent in everything I do and just try to make the most of it." Anderson was the No. 2 running back in the country by 247Sport coming out of high school. Source: ESPN

Oklahoma redshirt freshman RB Rodney Anderson will miss the 2016 season due to a neck injury. "Rodney is a strong guy and will rebound from this just like he came back after missing most of last season," said HC Bob Stoops in a statement. "He was practicing exceptionally well and had positioned himself to have a role in this year’s offense." The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder has had a rough go of it with injuries in his young collegiate career. Last season, he suffered a season-ending broken leg in a mid-September win over Tennessee. Oklahoma should be fine at running back with Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, but this does thin their depth just a touch. Source: The Tulsa World