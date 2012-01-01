Player Page

Myles Gaskin | Running Back

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 192

Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin rushed 27 times for 202 yards and two scores in Saturday's 37-10 route over Colorado.
Gaskin (5'10/190) hasn't gotten off to a huge start in terms of yardage, but that changed on Saturday against the Colorado defense. His patience and vision was on full display, consistently finding late holes against the Buffaloes. His first touchdown was a short one-yard plunge to tie things up at 7-7, and his second touchdown was an impressive sweep of 57 yards to make it 37-10 Huskies. Gaskin started slow in 2016 as well before finishing with excellent numbers, and you should expect the same thing in 2017. Sep 24 - 1:10 AM
