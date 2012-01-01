Myles Gaskin | Running Back Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 192

Latest News Recent News

Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin rushed 27 times for 202 yards and two scores in Saturday's 37-10 route over Colorado. Gaskin (5'10/190) hasn't gotten off to a huge start in terms of yardage, but that changed on Saturday against the Colorado defense. His patience and vision was on full display, consistently finding late holes against the Buffaloes. His first touchdown was a short one-yard plunge to tie things up at 7-7, and his second touchdown was an impressive sweep of 57 yards to make it 37-10 Huskies. Gaskin started slow in 2016 as well before finishing with excellent numbers, and you should expect the same thing in 2017.

Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin scored three times on Saturday in a 48-16 win over Fresno State. Gaskin (5/10/190) didn't have a huge game in terms of yardage (56 yards on eight carries), but finding the end zone three times is a quality game for anyone. His first score was a 28-yard sweep around the left side to put the Huskies up 7-0 early in the first. A few minutes later, he scored on a seven-yarder up the middle to make it 20-0 Washington in the middle of the quarter. His final score was on a quick slant from quarterback Jake Browning just before the end of the first half, giving the Huskies a commanding 41-7 lead.

Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin picked 59 yards on seven carries and 79 yards on five catches in a 30-14 victory over Rutgers on Friday. Gaskin (5'10/190) didn't find as much room on the ground as you might expect against a Rutgers team that went 2-10 last year, but he was able to make the most of what was given to him. He was especially effective as a receiver on the backfield, as he made several catches down the sideline to bail Jake Browning out. His touchdown came on a beautiful throw from Jake Browning to make it 27-7, but he looked like a wide receiver with his ability to keep his feet down. He's one of the best backs in the Pac-12, if not the entire country.