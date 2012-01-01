Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Myles Gaskin | Running Back
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 192
Latest News
Recent News
Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin rushed 27 times for 202 yards and two scores in Saturday's 37-10 route over Colorado.
Gaskin (5'10/190) hasn't gotten off to a huge start in terms of yardage, but that changed on Saturday against the Colorado defense. His patience and vision was on full display, consistently finding late holes against the Buffaloes. His first touchdown was a short one-yard plunge to tie things up at 7-7, and his second touchdown was an impressive sweep of 57 yards to make it 37-10 Huskies. Gaskin started slow in 2016 as well before finishing with excellent numbers, and you should expect the same thing in 2017.
Sep 24 - 1:10 AM
Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin scored three times on Saturday in a 48-16 win over Fresno State.
Gaskin (5/10/190) didn't have a huge game in terms of yardage (56 yards on eight carries), but finding the end zone three times is a quality game for anyone. His first score was a 28-yard sweep around the left side to put the Huskies up 7-0 early in the first. A few minutes later, he scored on a seven-yarder up the middle to make it 20-0 Washington in the middle of the quarter. His final score was on a quick slant from quarterback Jake Browning just before the end of the first half, giving the Huskies a commanding 41-7 lead.
Sep 17 - 1:39 AM
Washington junior RB Myles Gaskin picked 59 yards on seven carries and 79 yards on five catches in a 30-14 victory over Rutgers on Friday.
Gaskin (5'10/190) didn't find as much room on the ground as you might expect against a Rutgers team that went 2-10 last year, but he was able to make the most of what was given to him. He was especially effective as a receiver on the backfield, as he made several catches down the sideline to bail Jake Browning out. His touchdown came on a beautiful throw from Jake Browning to make it 27-7, but he looked like a wide receiver with his ability to keep his feet down. He's one of the best backs in the Pac-12, if not the entire country.
Sep 1 - 11:23 PM
Washington sophomore RB Myles Gaskin rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries in Saturday's 24-7 loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.
No shame for Gaskin, as every major Washington star was more/less non-existent on Saturday. On other occasions when Gaskin has been slow to start or working through issues in-game, Lavon Coleman has come on to spell him to great effect. Coleman, himself, managed just 16 yards rushing. The Huskies offense will bounce back from this stonewalling. Both Gaskin and QB Jake Browning are sophomores with additional ceiling and room for development. As is, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound Gaskin finishes up his 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,373 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 14 games played.
Jan 1 - 10:47 AM
Gaskin dominates on ground in big Huskies win
Sep 24 - 1:10 AM
Gaskin scores three times in route
Sep 17 - 1:39 AM
Gaskin gashes Rutgers on ground and air
Sep 1 - 11:23 PM
Bama puts blocks on Huskies RB Myles Gaskin
Jan 1 - 10:47 AM
More Myles Gaskin Player News
