Brandon Wimbush | Quarterback Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 216

Notre Dame redshirt sophomore QB Brandon Wimbush will receive 60% of the first-team reps in spring practice. Sophomore gunslinger Ian Book will receive the other 40% when it comes to first-team work. Wimbush is widely expected to take over as starter for NFLer-to-be DeShone Kizer by the time the 2017 season boots up. Rivals ranked him as their No. 2 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2015 cycle. Source: Irish Illustrated on Twitter

Notre Dame redshirt freshman QB Brandon Wimbush is expected to take over starting duties following DeShone Kizer's defection to the NFL. Not only is Kizer bolting for the pros, but Malik Zaire is currently deep into the transfer process and unlikely to reverse course. Wimbush redshirted this fall after seeing scant action as a freshman in 2015. A consensus top-100 overall recruit coming out of the prep ranks, Wimbush was listed as Rivals' No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country two years ago. Source: USA Today

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly indicated that sophomore QB Brandon Wimbush might not redshirt in 2016. A little over a month ago, Kelly publicly declared that Wimbush would be a probable redshirt this coming season. He's backtracked on that sentiment, or softened it, anyway, saying, "I know I've talked during the year about the possibility of redshirting, but as we've gotten the chance to assess his situation, we want to give him a chance to compete as well." The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder ranked as Rivals' No. 60 overall recruit for the 2015 cycle (No. 4 dual-threat quarterback). Redshirt sophomore QB DeShone Kizer and redshirt junior QB Malik Zaire should be considered 1A and 1B in this spring's quarterback competition, but Kelly's not completely counting out Wimbush. Said the head coach, "We think he's extremely talented, so he'll be given the opportunity to compete as well and have the chance to break through as well." Source: ESPN.com