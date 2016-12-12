Player Page

Brandon Wimbush | Quarterback

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 216

Notre Dame redshirt sophomore QB Brandon Wimbush will receive 60% of the first-team reps in spring practice.
Sophomore gunslinger Ian Book will receive the other 40% when it comes to first-team work. Wimbush is widely expected to take over as starter for NFLer-to-be DeShone Kizer by the time the 2017 season boots up. Rivals ranked him as their No. 2 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2015 cycle. Mar 7 - 5:04 PM
Source: Irish Illustrated on Twitter
