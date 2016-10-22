Player Page

Courtland Sutton | Wide Receiver

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 214

SMU redshirt sophomore WR Courtland Sutton announced he will return to school for the 2017 season.
Sutton held a press conference for the announcement. Sutton's last two seasons were outstanding, including the 2016 campaign when he caught 76 passes for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will enter his redshirt junior campaign as one of the top receivers in the country. Jan 12 - 8:51 AM
Source: SMU Football on Twitter
