Courtland Sutton | Wide Receiver Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 214

SMU redshirt sophomore WR Courtland Sutton announced he will return to school for the 2017 season. Sutton held a press conference for the announcement. Sutton's last two seasons were outstanding, including the 2016 campaign when he caught 76 passes for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will enter his redshirt junior campaign as one of the top receivers in the country. Source: SMU Football on Twitter

SMU redshirt sophomore WR Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-16 win over Houston. Sutton scored on a short two-yard grab in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The touchdown was his fifth of the season. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound redshirt sophomore has caught 37 passes for 673 yards in seven games. Much of that came early in the campaign. After logging at least 100 yards receiving in three of his first four games, he has failed to hit that mark in any of his last three.

SMU redshirt sophomore WR Courtland Sutton caught eight passes for 98 yards in Friday's 43-40 overtime loss to Tulsa. Sutton was unable to find paydirt, but it was an otherwise strong effort from the standout redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder was key on the final drive of regulation, when SMU marched down the field for a game-tying field goal. Facing a fourth-and-short, QB Ben Hicks fought off pressure to find Sutton for the conversion. The pass was impressive, the catch even more so. Sutton had defenders draped all over him and caught it despite Tulsa's best attempts to rip the ball free from his steely hands. His eight catches on the evening stand as his highest mark through the first six games of the season. Sutton has racked up 590 yards receiving to pair with four touchdowns, though all four of those scores came in the first two games of the campaign.