Player Page

Aaron Jones | Running Back

Team: UTEP Miners
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 205

Latest News

Recent News

UTEP redshirt junior RB Aaron Jones will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Andy Morgan of a local NBC affiliate.
He has signed with Leigh Steinberg. As you know, the 2017 running back class is loaded, and Jones' name is a bit of an unexpected one. He just turned 22 years old and rushed for 1,773 yards and 17 touchdowns on 229 carries. Jones actually played across four seasons, but took a redshirt last year after tearing a ligament in his ankle in September. Jones was also arrested last February for suspicion of DWI. Dec 31 - 1:36 PM
Source: Andy Morgan on Twitter
More Aaron Jones Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 