Aaron Jones | Running Back Team: UTEP Miners Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 205

UTEP redshirt junior RB Aaron Jones will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Andy Morgan of a local NBC affiliate. He has signed with Leigh Steinberg. As you know, the 2017 running back class is loaded, and Jones' name is a bit of an unexpected one. He just turned 22 years old and rushed for 1,773 yards and 17 touchdowns on 229 carries. Jones actually played across four seasons, but took a redshirt last year after tearing a ligament in his ankle in September. Jones was also arrested last February for suspicion of DWI. Source: Andy Morgan on Twitter

UTEP junior RB Aaron Jones rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in Saturday's 35-31 loss to FAU. Jones shredded to the tune of 8.4 YPC on Saturday. This was the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder's third game of at least 200 yards rushing this season. He has pulled off the feat in back-to-back contests. A week ago, Jones rolled over Houston Baptist for 228 yards. He is up to 1,397 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns through 10 games.

UTEP junior RB Aaron Jones rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown across 25 carries and also threw for a score against ODU on Saturday. Jones has bounced back in a big way off of his injury-ravaged 2015. He's now up to 940 yards and nine touchdowns to go with a 17-133-3 receiving line. If he keeps it up -- and stays healthy -- the NFL will come calling this spring.