Chris Wormley | Defensive End Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (23) / 10/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 298

Rotoworld's Josh Norris ranks Michigan DL Chris Wormley as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2017 class. This is Wormley's highest ranking among media evaluators. Wormley is not a flashy player, but he reminds us of Henry Anderson and Dean Lowry, two other prospects Norris loved. Wormley was unable to compete at the NFL Combine, but his pro day workout landed him in the 93rd percentile, easily the most athletic prospect in this class at his position. Wormley will turn 24 years old during his rookie season. Source: Rotoworld

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that the Steelers, Giants and Ravens met with Michigan DL Chris Wormley around Friday's pro day. In addition, Pauline hears that the Dolphins are showing "a lot of interest in his services." If there is a just a little more heat on Wormley for Friday's pro day, that is understandable enough. A hamstring injury limited him during Combine tests earlier this month. Testing fresh on pro day, the 6-foot-5, 298-pounder turned in a 40-yard dash around 4.80 seconds, plus jumps of 31.5 inches (vertical) and 9-foot-2 (broad). Pauline, himself, is about as big a Wormley-backer as you will find among analysts. Not only does he think Wormley deserves real first-round consideration, Pauline writes that he is "much more a three-down defender than [fellow UM DL Taco Charlton]." Source: Draft Analyst

An AFC scout is concerned about Michigan redshirt DL Chris Wormley's lack of consistency. "You can see the athleticism and talent with (Chris Wormley) but I just don't know that he's consistent enough," he said. "Wormley has to make more plays instead of just flashing." The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wormley briefly considered declaring for the draft over the winter before returning for his final season of eligibility. Concluded Lance Zierlein: "Wormley has the athletic ability to play an end spot in base packages or become a full-time three technique, but teams will be watching to see if he can match his athletic traits with a consistent pass rush before they determine where to slot him."