Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Chris Wormley | Defensive End
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 298
Latest News
Recent News
Rotoworld's Josh Norris ranks Michigan DL Chris Wormley as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2017 class.
This is Wormley's highest ranking among media evaluators. Wormley is not a flashy player, but he reminds us of Henry Anderson and Dean Lowry, two other prospects Norris loved. Wormley was unable to compete at the NFL Combine, but his pro day workout landed him in the 93rd percentile, easily the most athletic prospect in this class at his position. Wormley will turn 24 years old during his rookie season.
Apr 12 - 10:52 AM
Source:
Rotoworld
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that the Steelers, Giants and Ravens met with Michigan DL Chris Wormley around Friday's pro day.
In addition, Pauline hears that the Dolphins are showing "a lot of interest in his services." If there is a just a little more heat on Wormley for Friday's pro day, that is understandable enough. A hamstring injury limited him during Combine tests earlier this month. Testing fresh on pro day, the 6-foot-5, 298-pounder turned in a 40-yard dash around 4.80 seconds, plus jumps of 31.5 inches (vertical) and 9-foot-2 (broad). Pauline, himself, is about as big a Wormley-backer as you will find among analysts. Not only does he think Wormley deserves real first-round consideration, Pauline writes that he is "much more a three-down defender than [fellow UM DL Taco Charlton]."
Mar 24 - 7:05 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
An AFC scout is concerned about Michigan redshirt DL Chris Wormley's lack of consistency.
"You can see the athleticism and talent with (Chris Wormley) but I just don't know that he's consistent enough," he said. "Wormley has to make more plays instead of just flashing." The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wormley briefly considered declaring for the draft over the winter before returning for his final season of eligibility. Concluded Lance Zierlein: "Wormley has the athletic ability to play an end spot in base packages or become a full-time three technique, but teams will be watching to see if he can match his athletic traits with a consistent pass rush before they determine where to slot him."
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 07:31:00 PM
Michigan redshirt DL Chris Wormley told reporters he will return to school for the 2016 season.
Wormley redshirted his first year on campus, so this will make it five years on Michigan's roster. This is a huge boost for the Wolverines looking ahead to 2016, and Wormley's teammate Jourdan Lewis made the same pledge. Wormley is strong against the run and the pass.
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 03:38:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Apr 12 - 10:52 AM
Multiple squads eyeing UM DL Chris Wormley
Mar 24 - 7:05 PM
DL Wormley must play more consistently
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 07:31:00 PM
Michigan DL Chris Wormley will return in 2016
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 03:38:00 PM
More Chris Wormley Player News
Recent News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Lions' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
»
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
»
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
»
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
»
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
»
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
»
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
»
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
»
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
»
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
»
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
»
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
»
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
