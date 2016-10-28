Player Page

Chris Wormley | Defensive End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 298

Latest News

Recent News

Rotoworld's Josh Norris ranks Michigan DL Chris Wormley as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2017 class.
This is Wormley's highest ranking among media evaluators. Wormley is not a flashy player, but he reminds us of Henry Anderson and Dean Lowry, two other prospects Norris loved. Wormley was unable to compete at the NFL Combine, but his pro day workout landed him in the 93rd percentile, easily the most athletic prospect in this class at his position. Wormley will turn 24 years old during his rookie season. Apr 12 - 10:52 AM
Source: Rotoworld
More Chris Wormley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 