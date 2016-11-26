Eric Dungey | Quarterback Team: Syracuse Orange Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 202

Syracuse junior QB Eric Dungey left in the second quarter of his game against Middle Tennessee State with an apparent head injury. The injury occurred on a targeting penalty that saw the MTSU defender ejected. No word has been given on the severity of the injury, but it is worth nothing that Dungey does have a history with concussions. Zack Mahoney was his replacement after the injury.

Syracuse junior QB Eric Dungey was magnificent in Friday's 50-7 win over Central Connecticut State, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and an additional two scores. While the opponent was not particularly challenging, Dungey was brilliant nonetheless. He completed 28-of-36 passes in the victory and needed a mere nine carries for his 51 yards on the ground. Dungey opened the game's scoring with an 11-yard rushing score with a few minutes gone off the clock and proceeded to hit up Ervin Philips for a 14-yard score near the end of the first quarter. He would account for the rest of his scoring damage over the next two quarters before taking it easy in the fourth. Dungey has sky-high potential in the second year of HC Dino Babers' system and will look to make further noise when the Orange take on Middle Tennessee a week from Saturday. That one has all the shootout potential in the world.

Syracuse junior QB Eric Dungey (concussion) is completely healthy in advance of spring practices. Dungey's season ended prematurely when he took a big shot against Clemson in early November. It was a promising campaign, short as it was. Dungey completed around 65-percent of his passes for 2,679 yards and a 15/7 TD/INT rate. The athletic signal-caller chipped in 293 yards and six scores on the ground. Source: Syracuse Post-Standard