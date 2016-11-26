Player Page

Eric Dungey | Quarterback

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202

Syracuse junior QB Eric Dungey left in the second quarter of his game against Middle Tennessee State with an apparent head injury.
The injury occurred on a targeting penalty that saw the MTSU defender ejected. No word has been given on the severity of the injury, but it is worth nothing that Dungey does have a history with concussions. Zack Mahoney was his replacement after the injury. Sep 9 - 6:29 PM
