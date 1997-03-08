Player Page

Ronald Jones II | Running Back

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah compares USC junior RB Ronald Jones II to Jamaal Charles.
USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin previously compared Jones to Charles. Jeremiah noted the improved power element in Jones' game this year; the speedster added 10 pounds over the offseason and has been, per Jeremiah, "breaking a ton of tackles." The 6-foot, 200-pound Jones led the Trojans with 1,082 yards on 6.5 YPC with 13 total touchdowns last year. If early returns are any indication, he could be in line for a bigger campaign this fall. Sep 15 - 12:51 PM
Source: NFL.com
