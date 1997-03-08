Ronald Jones II | Running Back Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (20) / 8/3/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Latest News Recent News

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah compares USC junior RB Ronald Jones II to Jamaal Charles. USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin previously compared Jones to Charles. Jeremiah noted the improved power element in Jones' game this year; the speedster added 10 pounds over the offseason and has been, per Jeremiah, "breaking a ton of tackles." The 6-foot, 200-pound Jones led the Trojans with 1,082 yards on 6.5 YPC with 13 total touchdowns last year. If early returns are any indication, he could be in line for a bigger campaign this fall. Source: NFL.com

USC junior RB Ronald Jones II ran for two touchdowns and 116 yards on 23 carries on Saturday in a 42-24 victory over Stanford. The Trojans destroyed the Cardinal defense, and Jones II (6'0/200) was a key factor in that destruction. He actually could have had a much bigger day, but three other USC running backs got in on the fun. His first score was a one-yard plunge to give Southern Cal a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter. The second score was much more impressive, going 23 yards around the left side and putting an exclamation point on the 42-24 win. Jones now has five touchdowns on the year, and even with the other talented ball-carriers stealing touches, he should put up tremendous numbers for one of the best offenses in college football.

USC junior RB Ronald Jones II "has the attention of scouts," according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, and is "in the same class as [Saquon] Barkley when it comes to elusiveness." "Jones isn't as big or strong as [Derrius Guise or Barkley], but he has outstanding vision, feet and burst," Zierlein wrote. The 6-foot, 200-pound Jones led the Trojans with 1,082 yards on 6.5 YPC with 13 total touchdowns last year. He had 159 rushing yards and three scores against Western Michigan over the weekend. He's considered a Day 2 prospect. Source: NFL.com