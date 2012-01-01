Player Page

Demario Richard | Running Back

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 220

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline believes Arizona State senior RB Demario Richard is the "more complete back" in comparison with teammate Kalen Ballage and "much more NFL-ready."
Coming into this season, the size/speed maven Ballage was a darling of #DraftTwitter, while Richard was an afterthought. That's changed, as Richard (5'10/220) has outrushed Ballage in all but three games this year after seizing control of primary rushing duties in mid-September. Last week, Richard dropped 189 yards and a score on Colorado. "And while Richard may not have the pure athleticism of Ballage, his vision, instincts and dare I say intensity are more in line with the NFL game," Pauline wrote. Nov 10 - 1:12 PM
