Demario Richard | Running Back Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 220

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline believes Arizona State senior RB Demario Richard is the "more complete back" in comparison with teammate Kalen Ballage and "much more NFL-ready." Coming into this season, the size/speed maven Ballage was a darling of #DraftTwitter, while Richard was an afterthought. That's changed, as Richard (5'10/220) has outrushed Ballage in all but three games this year after seizing control of primary rushing duties in mid-September. Last week, Richard dropped 189 yards and a score on Colorado. "And while Richard may not have the pure athleticism of Ballage, his vision, instincts and dare I say intensity are more in line with the NFL game," Pauline wrote. Source: Draft Analyst

Arizona State senior RB Demario Richard ran for 189 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 41-30 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Richard (5'10/220) was excellent against the Buffaloes, who gave up 381 rushing yards in this one. His touchdown was a five-yarder, but his 63-yard burst set up the game-winning score to Eno Benjamin that made it 34-30. It's the first time that Richard has gone over 100 this year, but with the way Arizona State was committed to running the ball this week, it may not be his last. The Sun Devils take on the awful UCLA run defense next week.

Arizona State senior RB Demario Richard ran for 93 yards and a score on 18 carries in a 30-10 throttling of Utah on Saturday. Richard (5'10/220) and fellow running back Kalen Bellage combined for 168 yards against the Utah defense. With the Utes unable to do anything against the much improved ASU defense, The Sun Devils were able to pound the rock, and Richard took advantage of the touches. His touchdown was the first trip into the end zone for either team, and gave Sparky a 16-0 lead late in the second. Arizona State gets USC next weekend in a matchup that becomes much more appealing after these last two weeks.