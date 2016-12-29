Player Page

Harold Landry | Defensive End

Team: Boston College Eagles
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 245

Boston College junior edge rusher Harold Landry will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Interesting one, here, as Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline was hearing in late December that Landry's teammates believed he would jump for the draft. Landry will be coming back to wreck havoc for the Eagles in 2017, though, which should allow HC Steve Addazio a good night's sleep on Monday. This past season, the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder led the country with 16.5 sacks. In addition, he also turned in 50 tackles -- a whopping 22 of which went for loss. Landry also forced a hearty seven fumbles over the course of 12 games played. Jan 9 - 7:49 PM
Source: BC Football on Twitter
