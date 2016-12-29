Harold Landry | Defensive End Team: Boston College Eagles Age / DOB: (20) / 6/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 245

Boston College junior edge rusher Harold Landry will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Interesting one, here, as Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline was hearing in late December that Landry's teammates believed he would jump for the draft. Landry will be coming back to wreck havoc for the Eagles in 2017, though, which should allow HC Steve Addazio a good night's sleep on Monday. This past season, the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder led the country with 16.5 sacks. In addition, he also turned in 50 tackles -- a whopping 22 of which went for loss. Landry also forced a hearty seven fumbles over the course of 12 games played. Source: BC Football on Twitter

Boston College teammates believe junior edge rusher Harold Landry will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. If true, Landry's final game was outstanding. His bowl performance against Maryland included 1.5 sacks, one interception and two pass breakups. Landry has flashed on a number of occasions and will likely find himself in the second day area. Source: Tony Pauline

Boston College junior DE Harold Landry is requesting an evaluation from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. Landry produced some outstanding performances during his collegiate career, namely as a sophomore against FSU in September of 2015. That's not to say Landry is definitely turning pro, but Landry is a very solid run defending edge rusher with upside to get after to the quarterback. Source: Sammy Batten on Twitter