Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg likely to be fired
Bengals send A.J. Green to injured reserve
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley (toe) will try to play vs. Kings
Monta Ellis (left ankle) questionable vs. ORL
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Sunday
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Saturday
Victor Oladipo (wrist) will play on Saturday
Goran Dragic (back) questionable for Sunday
Rudy Gay (hip) will not play Saturday
Kyrie Irving (leg) status still uncertain
Trust The Passes: Embiid w/ 5 dimes, drops 23
Dwight Powell double-doubles w/ two blocks
Nikola Jokic scores 25 points in 22 minutes
Kevin Durant triple-doubles in win over Mavs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
David Backes won't play Saturday vs Sabres
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Stanley Williams | Running Back
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams indicated that he would forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams told reporters he would throw his hat into the NFL ring following Saturday's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl. He rushed for just 35 yards in that defeat, so not exactly the cleanest note to exit on. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder posted his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2016, cruising his way to 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams was underutilized at times during his Kentucky career, but offers a nice combo of speed and power for a change-of-pace back. He could sneak onto the Day 3 radar if the process breaks right for him.
Dec 31 - 3:33 PM
Source:
Jen Smith on Twitter
Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams indicated that he will not be announcing his draft decision until after the Wildcats' TaxSlayer Bowl showdown with Georgia Tech.
"The main thing is I don’t wanna cause any distraction within the team before we get ready for our game against Georgia Tech. Trying to keep it as low as possible," Williams said. In 12 games this season, the 5-foot-9, 196-pounder has rushed for 1,135 yards (7.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns. "Main focus right now is getting ready for the bowl game and just being the player I am," Williams said, "being there for my teammates and being able to enjoy this moment."
Dec 22 - 4:12 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Saturday's 35-21 win over Missouri.
Kentucky absolutely buried Missouri via the run in this one, rushing for 380 yards as a team. The bulk of that came via the fine work of Boom and Benjamin Snell Jr. (192 yards, two touchdowns). For his part, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound Williams opened the scoring with a bang, rushing for a 60-yard touchdown with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter. In addition to that long score on the ground, he also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass. Williams has now rushed for 821 yards and three touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three of eight games played. Boom is talented enough that he will occasionally bring home the bacon for fantasy owners, but doesn't offer the week-to-week consistency of a true RB1.
Oct 29 - 5:43 PM
Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries in Saturday's 34-6 loss to Alabama.
Nothing doing for Boom in this one. He wasn't alone in that regard, as the entire Wildcat offense failed to spark. Kentucky managed just 161 total yards on offense in the mauling. This is just what Alabama does to people. The 5-foot-9, 196-pound junior entered the contest having rushed for 120-plus yards in each of his last two games. He will try to return to that level of play against Vanderbilt next weekend.
Oct 1 - 10:54 PM
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Dec 31 - 3:33 PM
Boom Williams to make decision after bowl
Dec 22 - 4:12 PM
Boom Williams crushes Mizzou with 182 yds
Oct 29 - 5:43 PM
Dud of a day: Boom fails to live up to name
Oct 1 - 10:54 PM
More Stanley Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Hill
WY
(946)
2
J. McNichols
BSU
(803)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(718)
4
C. McCaffrey
STA
(696)
5
B. Stockstill
MTE
(696)
6
L. Falk
WAS
(652)
7
E. Elliott
OSU
(621)
8
J. Conner
PIT
(558)
9
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(555)
10
T. Johnson
MD
(541)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Kentucky Wildcats Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
Washington tries for a monumental upset while Clemson looks to return to form in the CFB Playoff semifinal round on Saturday.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
»
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
»
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
»
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
»
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
»
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
»
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
»
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
»
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
»
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
»
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
»
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved