Stanley Williams | Running Back

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 196

Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams indicated that he would forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams told reporters he would throw his hat into the NFL ring following Saturday's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl. He rushed for just 35 yards in that defeat, so not exactly the cleanest note to exit on. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder posted his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2016, cruising his way to 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams was underutilized at times during his Kentucky career, but offers a nice combo of speed and power for a change-of-pace back. He could sneak onto the Day 3 radar if the process breaks right for him. Dec 31 - 3:33 PM
Source: Jen Smith on Twitter
