Stanley Williams | Running Back Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 196

Latest News Recent News

Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams indicated that he would forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams told reporters he would throw his hat into the NFL ring following Saturday's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl. He rushed for just 35 yards in that defeat, so not exactly the cleanest note to exit on. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder posted his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2016, cruising his way to 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams was underutilized at times during his Kentucky career, but offers a nice combo of speed and power for a change-of-pace back. He could sneak onto the Day 3 radar if the process breaks right for him. Source: Jen Smith on Twitter

Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams indicated that he will not be announcing his draft decision until after the Wildcats' TaxSlayer Bowl showdown with Georgia Tech. "The main thing is I don’t wanna cause any distraction within the team before we get ready for our game against Georgia Tech. Trying to keep it as low as possible," Williams said. In 12 games this season, the 5-foot-9, 196-pounder has rushed for 1,135 yards (7.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns. "Main focus right now is getting ready for the bowl game and just being the player I am," Williams said, "being there for my teammates and being able to enjoy this moment." Source: SEC Country

Kentucky junior RB Stanley "Boom" Williams rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Saturday's 35-21 win over Missouri. Kentucky absolutely buried Missouri via the run in this one, rushing for 380 yards as a team. The bulk of that came via the fine work of Boom and Benjamin Snell Jr. (192 yards, two touchdowns). For his part, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound Williams opened the scoring with a bang, rushing for a 60-yard touchdown with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter. In addition to that long score on the ground, he also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass. Williams has now rushed for 821 yards and three touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three of eight games played. Boom is talented enough that he will occasionally bring home the bacon for fantasy owners, but doesn't offer the week-to-week consistency of a true RB1.