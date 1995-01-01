David Blough | Quarterback Team: Purdue Boilermakers Age / DOB: (22) / 7/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 202

Purdue redshirt junior QB David Blough completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 44-21 win over Ohio. As was the case with Purdue's opener against Louisville last weekend, Elijah Sindelar drew the initial start on Friday -- he played unremarkable ball -- before ceding way to Blough in the second quarter. Blough then proceeded to crush the universe, looking sharp sharp sharp in the process. Of his three touchdown tosses, the most flashy came with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter. On that play, HC Jeff Brohm pulled out the razzle dazzle, calling a flea flicker on a reverse which resulted in Blough connecting with a wide-open Cole Herdman down the right sideline. The whole thing was slow to develop, but ended up working out beautifully. Given his strong work in this one, we fully expect Blough to start against Missouri next weekend unless he is still feeling some ill-effect from a right shoulder strain suffered midway through preseason camp.

Purdue redshirt junior QB David Blough (shoulder) did not start Saturday's game against Louisville, but took over at the beginning of the second quarter. Blough, who has been working through a right shoulder strain, warmed up but ceded the start to Elijah Sindelar. It would appear that HC Jeff Brohm just wanted to give him a little rest to start before sending him into action. He has played beautifully since taking over the reigns. The Boilermakers currently hold a 21-14 lead over the Cardinals midway through the third quarter. Source: Adam Wells on Twitter

Purdue HC Jeff Brohm said that redshirt junior QB David Blough (shoulder) will likely be ready to return to practice in full on Sunday. Blough has been limited by a right shoulder strain suffered a little over a week ago. He took part in light practice work on Tuesday, including throwing drills. At this juncture, it does not sound like he will miss time in the regular season. Purdue opens against Louisville a week from Saturday. Blough threw for 3,352 yards while posting a 25/21 TD/INT ratio last season. Source: Mike Carmin on Twitter