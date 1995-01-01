Player Page

David Blough | Quarterback

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 202

Purdue redshirt junior QB David Blough completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 44-21 win over Ohio.
As was the case with Purdue's opener against Louisville last weekend, Elijah Sindelar drew the initial start on Friday -- he played unremarkable ball -- before ceding way to Blough in the second quarter. Blough then proceeded to crush the universe, looking sharp sharp sharp in the process. Of his three touchdown tosses, the most flashy came with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter. On that play, HC Jeff Brohm pulled out the razzle dazzle, calling a flea flicker on a reverse which resulted in Blough connecting with a wide-open Cole Herdman down the right sideline. The whole thing was slow to develop, but ended up working out beautifully. Given his strong work in this one, we fully expect Blough to start against Missouri next weekend unless he is still feeling some ill-effect from a right shoulder strain suffered midway through preseason camp. Sep 8 - 11:38 PM
