Anthony Walker | Linebacker

Team: Northwestern Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 235

Northwestern redshirt junior LB Anthony Walker will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
"We're so proud of Anthony, and thrilled for the Walker family. He's cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history," said HC Pat Fitzgerald in a statement, "will earn his degree this spring and has the opportunity to pursue his dream." The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker registered 105 tackles (10.0 for loss), two sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games this season. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has praised his athleticism, as well as his sideline-to-sideline moxie, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 6 draft-eligible inside linebacker. Dec 30 - 10:58 PM
