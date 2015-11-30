Anthony Walker | Linebacker Team: Northwestern Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 235

Latest News Recent News

Northwestern redshirt junior LB Anthony Walker will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. "We're so proud of Anthony, and thrilled for the Walker family. He's cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history," said HC Pat Fitzgerald in a statement, "will earn his degree this spring and has the opportunity to pursue his dream." The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker registered 105 tackles (10.0 for loss), two sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games this season. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has praised his athleticism, as well as his sideline-to-sideline moxie, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 6 draft-eligible inside linebacker. Source: Anthony Walker on Twitter

Northwestern redshirt junior LB Anthony Walker "has starting potential at inside/middle linebacker in the NFL," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline. "Walker was a favorite of mine as a sophomore in 2015 and his game is finally taking off this season," Pauline wrote. "Walker is an athletic linebacker who makes plays up the field while also showing the ability to go sideline-to-sideline." The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder has 5.5 tackles for loss and 6 hurries so far. Source: TFY Draft Insider

Northwestern redshirt sophomore LB Anthony Walker was named the Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Wildcats’ win over Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder led the team with a team-high 14 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss on Saturday. In 2015, Walker has already had six games, in which he's posted 10 or more tackles, bringing his total on the year to 113 tackles. Walker has been named a Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week three times this season. Source: Big 10 Football