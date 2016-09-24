Teez Tabor | Cornerback

Tabor signed with First Round Management, a group known for representing MMA athletes but added David Njoku and Speedy Noil, among others, to their group. The corner formerly known as Jalen Tabor is widely viewed as a likely first round pick, although we all know how long this process is and how often those early projections change. Tabor was suspended for the season opener after getting into a fight with a teammate. He also tweeted about college football being the modern form of slavery last January.

Tabor was banged up on a run by Tennessee's Jalen Hurd in the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field with little assistance and subsequently went into the locker room. His status for rest of the game is uncertain at this juncture.

Florida junior CB Teez Tabor indicated that he does not believe that Tennessee has played with all of their heart in the early going.

"I feel like they haven’t really played anybody of our caliber yet so they’ve probably just been kind of slacking around most likely," Tabor said. Feels like a fair assessment to us. The Volunteers have yet to play up to their preseason top 10 ranking in playing Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Ohio over the first three weeks. Tabor is hopeful that they will step their game up on Saturday, preferably with a few passes thrown his way. Said the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, "I want them to [throw at me]. My mom always told me, you play with fire you get burnt." In two games this season (he was suspended for the opener), Tabor has recorded three tackles and an interception.