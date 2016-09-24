Player Page

Teez Tabor | Cornerback

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Florida junior CB Teez Tabor announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Tabor signed with First Round Management, a group known for representing MMA athletes but added David Njoku and Speedy Noil, among others, to their group. The corner formerly known as Jalen Tabor is widely viewed as a likely first round pick, although we all know how long this process is and how often those early projections change. Tabor was suspended for the season opener after getting into a fight with a teammate. He also tweeted about college football being the modern form of slavery last January. Jan 5 - 8:55 AM
Source: The Players Tribune
