Brett Rypien | Quarterback

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 199

Boise State junior QB Brett Rypien completed 12-of-23 passes for 160 yards and an interception in Saturday's 24-13 win over Troy.
The Broncos might have come away with the win, but credit to the defense for that -- the BSU offense looked listless for most of the contest. Rypien threw for 3,646 yards while posting a 24/8 TD/INT ratio last season and the offseason expectation on the team was that he was ready to truly take the next step forward during the freshly-birthed campaign. That may well still happen, but Saturday's showing was less than inspiring. Rypien and friends will try for a crisper offensive attack when they do battle with Washington State in a potential shootout next weekend. Sep 2 - 8:00 PM
