Brett Rypien | Quarterback Team: Boise State Broncos Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 199

Latest News Recent News

Boise State junior QB Brett Rypien completed 12-of-23 passes for 160 yards and an interception in Saturday's 24-13 win over Troy. The Broncos might have come away with the win, but credit to the defense for that -- the BSU offense looked listless for most of the contest. Rypien threw for 3,646 yards while posting a 24/8 TD/INT ratio last season and the offseason expectation on the team was that he was ready to truly take the next step forward during the freshly-birthed campaign. That may well still happen, but Saturday's showing was less than inspiring. Rypien and friends will try for a crisper offensive attack when they do battle with Washington State in a potential shootout next weekend.

Boise State OC Zak Hill said during spring practice that he expects junior QB Brett Rypien "to take a big jump." Rypien has been incredibly prolific since taking over the starting mantle from an injured Ryan Finley early in the 2015 season -- he currently ranks ninth in the FBS with 6,999 career passing yards -- but has shown issues with his consistency in the past. Said Rypien of the improvements he has been trying to make this offseason, "I want to be a more complete player, be able to extend plays, be the guy where everyone knows what they’re going to get week in, week out." Last season, Rypien threw for 3,646 yards with a 24/8 TD/INT ratio. He owns a 44/16 TD/INT ratio for his career. "I’m going to do everything I can to make us be one of the best offenses in the country again," Rypien said. Source: Idaho Statesman

Boise State sophomore QB Brett Rypien threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-20 loss to Air Force. Air Force's win -- the Falcons' third straight over Boise State -- handed the Mountain Division to Wyoming. The Cowboys will take on San Diego State for the Mountain West Championship. As for Boise State, this marks a disappointing regular-season finish for a team that had darkhorse Playoff aspirations when the campaign began. A midseason loss to Wyoming shattered those dreams. As for this Black Friday showdown between Air Force and BSU, Rypien started out in horrible enough fashion, misfiring on each of his first nine pass attempts. He would connect on several deep throws late in the game, most notably on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson, but Boise State was stuffed on a late fourth-down attempt at the goal line that would have tied up the contest at 27-all.