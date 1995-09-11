Player Page

Brian Hill | Running Back

Team: Wyoming Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko reports that Wyoming junior RB Brian Hill is leaning toward declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Hill will be tangoing with BYU in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday night and his official draft decision figures to follow in relatively short order. Through 13 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 1,767 yards (5.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. Both the yardage and touchdown numbers stand as career bests for the Wyoming wrecking ball. Draft Insider Tony Pauline wrote near the end of October that Hill "should do well as a rotational ball carrier on Sundays." Dec 21 - 5:35 PM
