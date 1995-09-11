Brian Hill | Running Back Team: Wyoming Cowboys Age / DOB: (21) / 11/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220

Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko reports that Wyoming junior RB Brian Hill is leaning toward declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. Hill will be tangoing with BYU in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday night and his official draft decision figures to follow in relatively short order. Through 13 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 1,767 yards (5.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. Both the yardage and touchdown numbers stand as career bests for the Wyoming wrecking ball. Draft Insider Tony Pauline wrote near the end of October that Hill "should do well as a rotational ball carrier on Sundays." Source: Optimum Scouting on Twitter

Wyoming junior RB Brian Hill rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries in Saturday's 27-24 loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship Game. Fantastic defensive effort by SDSU to lock down Hill, especially after he bruised them for 131 yards and two touchdowns just two weeks ago. Not only did they hold him under 100 yards rushing, 66 of his 93 yards came on one single carry. Entering Saturday's action, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior had broken off at least 100 yards rushing in six consecutive contests.

Wyoming junior RB Brian Hill rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 34-33 win over San Diego State. Fine work by Hill, but it all almost vanished in a wild sequence at the end of the game. With Wyoming holding a 34-27 lead in the closing seconds, San Diego State QB Christian Chapman flung the ball into the end zone from 23 yards out. The ball landed in a pile of jumping players and appeared ticketed for a trip to the ground when the beautifully-named Quest Truxton dove for it and secured it. Upon review, he was awarded his touchdown. And then the Aztecs decided to go for two and the win. The subsequent slant attempt from Chapman was broken up (though just barely). Disaster averted for the Cowboys. With the win, Wyoming improved to 8-3. They will wrap up the regular season against New Mexico next Saturday.