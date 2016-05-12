Tyler Luatua | Tight End Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255

Notre Dame junior TE Tyler Luatua is taking a medical retirement. Luatua has a history of concussions, though Notre Dame didn't specifically address whether or not those were the deciding factor in his decision to walk away. "It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football," head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University." Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Notre Dame sophomore TE Tyler Luatua will not transfer to BYU, as had been previously reported. On Feb. 2, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Luatua tweeted that he would transfer from Notre Dame to BYU. That tweet has been deleted. Notre Dame's running backs -- Josh Adams, Tarean Folston and Dexter Williams -- are very happy right now. An old-school, inline blocking tight end, Luatua did his part to help C.J. Prosise average 6.6 yards per carry and crack 1,000 yards last season. Source: Bleacher Report

Notre Dame sophomore TE Tyler Luatua transferred to BYU. Lutua will sit out the 2016 campaign, per NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level in the 20 games in which he's seen the field, as the Irish have used him primarily as a blocking tight end. ESPN ranked him as the 107th best recruit in the country out of high school. Among the teams chasing for him before he committed to Notre Dame, the BYU Cougars. Looks like he'll be donning that uniform in the end. Source: Chicago Tribune