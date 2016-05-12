Player Page

Tyler Luatua | Tight End

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255

Notre Dame junior TE Tyler Luatua is taking a medical retirement.
Luatua has a history of concussions, though Notre Dame didn't specifically address whether or not those were the deciding factor in his decision to walk away. "It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football," head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University." Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
