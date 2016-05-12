Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Tyler Luatua | Tight End
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 255
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame junior TE Tyler Luatua is taking a medical retirement.
Luatua has a history of concussions, though Notre Dame didn't specifically address whether or not those were the deciding factor in his decision to walk away. "It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football," head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University."
Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Notre Dame sophomore TE Tyler Luatua will not transfer to BYU, as had been previously reported.
On Feb. 2, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Luatua tweeted that he would transfer from Notre Dame to BYU. That tweet has been deleted. Notre Dame's running backs -- Josh Adams, Tarean Folston and Dexter Williams -- are very happy right now. An old-school, inline blocking tight end, Luatua did his part to help C.J. Prosise average 6.6 yards per carry and crack 1,000 yards last season.
Thu, May 12, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame sophomore TE Tyler Luatua transferred to BYU.
Lutua will sit out the 2016 campaign, per NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level in the 20 games in which he's seen the field, as the Irish have used him primarily as a blocking tight end. ESPN ranked him as the 107th best recruit in the country out of high school. Among the teams chasing for him before he committed to Notre Dame, the BYU Cougars. Looks like he'll be donning that uniform in the end.
Sun, Jan 31, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Notre Dame sophomore TE Tyler Luatua (concussion) could play against Navy on Saturday.
Luatua has missed the Irish's last two games due to a concussion. HC Brian Kelly indicated that he's performed well in practice, though, opening the door for the 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore to see the field against Navy on Saturday. The tight end should see most of his time in blocking duty. He's yet to catch a pass this season.
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 09:10:00 PM
Source:
South Bend Tribune
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
TE Luatua reverses course, to remain at ND
Thu, May 12, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Irish's Luatua transfers to Notre Dame
Sun, Jan 31, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Luatua (concussion) could play vs Navy
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 09:10:00 PM
More Tyler Luatua Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Zaire
UF
(958)
2
C. Sutton
KSU
(756)
3
E. Fowler
TX
(745)
4
B. Davie
NM
(449)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(433)
6
M. Dantonio
MSU
(418)
7
C. Ridley
AL
(414)
8
J. Smith
TEN
(385)
9
H. Freeze
MS
(384)
10
A. Key
LSU
(351)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
»
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
»
Genetic disorder medically disqualifies Clark
»
Sooners extremely confident in new HC Riley
»
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
»
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
»
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
»
16 players leave the Nevada football program
»
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
»
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
»
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
»
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
